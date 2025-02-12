Can Engine Oil Freeze? Here's What Happens In Cold Weather

When you think about the various moving liquids of your car, there's a certain related issue that may spring to mind in the winter season: the possibility of freezing. We've all seen a puddle of water solidify into a sheet of ice when it's cold out, so traditional logic dictates that a similar solidification could occur to your car's various liquid components.

Advertisement

Take, for example, the oil in your car's engine. It's the oil's job to keep your engine's various components lubricated and friction-free. If that oil were to completely solidify, you can probably imagine the unpleasant effects that would befall your car. The good news is that the odds of your engine's oil solidifying completely are extremely low. The bad news is that engine oil doesn't need to solidify completely to start causing dangerous knock-on effects to your engine and your car's overall operation. Remember, a puddle of water doesn't need to be more than slush to start being dangerous.