What Does 'W' Stand For In Engine Oil?

If you've ever performed your own oil change at home or even just popped the hood to check your oil level, you may have noticed the mix of numbers and letters emblazoned on your engine oil fill cap or the bottles of fresh fluid. Common engine oil codes include 10W-30, 5W-30, and 0W-20, but, in reality, there are a huge number of different motor oil classifications and types. While some oils can be used in various different engines, your car's manufacturer specifies a preferred engine oil type. You can find this information by reading your owner's manual, and it's important to stick with the fluids recommended by your vehicle's manufacturer to ensure smooth performance and avoid malfunctions.

But what exactly do those codes mean, and, in particular, what does the "W" stand for in engine oil? When it comes to understanding these codes, the "W" part is perhaps the easiest to remember. It stands for winter, and it alludes to the oil's viscosity or thickness at cool temperatures, like when you first start your engine in the morning. However, understanding that part of the code won't tell you much about the oil. If you want to learn more about what the rest of the letters and numbers mean, including what they mean in conjunction with the "W," stick around. Here's everything you need to know about engine oil codes.