What Is 0W-20 Engine Oil And Can You Use It Instead Of 5W-30?

In the distant past, and still for some engine applications, we had single-grade engine oils like 20W, 30W, or 40W. While a 40W oil was a great choice for a lawn mower in the Southern U.S., that was only put into service during the hottest parts of the year; it wasn't suitable for use in a snow blower in Michigan during the winter.

The numbers on the container of engine oil relate to its viscosity, a measurement of how thick and sticky it is. Higher viscosity numbers indicate thicker, stickier oils; however, all oils become more viscous in colder temperatures. The trade-off is that higher-viscosity oil provides a more durable layer between engine components, but if the oil is too thick and sticky, it can't flow to where it's needed in time to prevent engine damage before the running engine warms it up. This situation could damage the engine's bearings, one of the more serious causes of engine knocking.

Before multi-grade oils, like 0W-20 and 5W-30, we'd have to use different weight oils for various climates. If you lived in the middle of the United States, you would often use a different weight engine oil in the summer than you did in the winter months to compensate for the temperature-induced change in viscosity. Multi-grade oils are formulated so the first number, before the W (for winter), signifies its cold-temperature viscosity, and the second number, after the dash, is its viscosity at engine operating temperature. So in cold weather, an oil rated at 0W would flow faster to where it needs to be than a 5W.

