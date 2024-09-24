What Causes Engine Knocking And How Do You Fix It?

Engine knocking can result from one of several issues involving your engine. Whatever is causing it, it must be dealt with immediately so it doesn't become any worse. The knocking is a warning sign that there could be (or already is) a serious engine repair in your future.

Advertisement

The three primary causes of engine knocking are improper combustion timing, connecting rod or rod bearing failure, and accessory belt tensioner or pulley failure. While knocking is no longer as widespread a problem thanks to the current state of anti-knock sensor technology, it can be an issue for vehicles with gasoline direct-injection engines. And I know knocking: I've correctly diagnosed knocking-related problems for several friends and relatives, referring them to qualified mechanics when their issues could not be easily remedied, and I've written extensively on a wide variety of auto-repair-related issues for Repairpal.com.

The most common knocking sound comes from an engine that has improper combustion timing. This means that the air-fuel mixture in one or more cylinders is igniting early or in more than one place at a time.

Advertisement

Another type of knocking is the result of worn connecting rod bearings, which produce a sound known as "rod knock." This is one of the worst sounds your car can make.

Finally, the third source of a knocking-type noise can be the engine's accessory belt, which is routed through several pulleys located on the front of the engine.