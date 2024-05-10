What To Know About Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engines

Automobile engines have undergone tons of changes over the years, primarily to make them more efficient. For the most part though, engine changes result from a string of iterative improvements on existing technologies rather than full-blown innovations. One example is the gasoline direction injection fuel system, or GDi. Automakers began experimenting with GDi directly into the engine cylinders as early as the 1920s. The technology was initially used in German fighter planes to help prevent engine stalling during high-speed maneuvers. However, GDi was negatively impacted by its era's technology, resulting in fuel droplets separating from the air stream. This caused an uneven fuel distribution between the cylinders and kept the technology from being used in automobiles in the early days.

Today, the GDi engine is a lot more common. It mostly comes as a response to the increasingly stringent CAFE standards, where automakers must increase miles-per-gallon figures while reducing emissions. GDi started to become more popular around 2014 and 2015 after engines started appearing more frequently in the early 2000s. Around then, car manufacturers had figured out how to make a reasonably reliable GDi engine that could withstand daily stress.

Thus, it's very likely that you or someone you know has a car with a GDi. For the most part, engines designed this way are way better than they were even 20 years ago, but there are still some things you should know about the GDi engine.