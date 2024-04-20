10 Of The Most Reliable Hyundai Engines Ever Built

Hyundai has always been an interesting company. The South Korean car giant was originally founded in the 1940s as an engineering and construction company. It was awarded many government contracts in the wake of the South Korean liberation, which resulted in Hyundai assisting in building the entire country's transportation infrastructure. In the 1960s, Hyundai Motor Company was founded. For years, the company worked hand-in-hand with Ford to build vehicles like the Ford Cortina. The 1970s saw Hyundai make its first car, the Pony; the first mass-produced car in Korea.

The early years for Hyundai were mostly designing and building cars comprised of parts from other companies. For example, Hyundai used engines manufactured by Mitsubishi for much of the first two decades of its existence. As you browse through the list, you'll no doubt notice a lack of engines before 1990. That's because Hyundai didn't make engines back then. However, we have it on good authority that Mitsubishi built some reliable engines back in the day.

Hyundai has since cleaned up its act as the company makes fairly reliable cars. RepairPal, a website that crowdsources repairs, gives Hyundai a steady four out of five rating and ranks it in the top five most reliable car brands today. That isn't to say that Hyundai hasn't had issues. The Theta II disaster, for instance, was a thorn in Hyundai's side for years. Still, by and large, Hyundai makes some pretty solid products.

Here are the most reliable engines that Hyundai has ever made.