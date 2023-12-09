10 Of The Highest Rated Snow Tire Brands, Ranked
Snow tires often seem like more of a luxury than a necessity. For motorists in the northern United States and Canada, however, a set of hoops designed for the unrelenting cold, icy roads, and persistent snowfall of those regions can be a lifesaver.
Snow tires have several advantages over all-season or summer tires on harsh winter roadways. Rubber compounds in summer or all-season tires can stiffen up in lower temperatures, diminishing the tire's ability to grab the road. Snow tires use a different compound, one that can better handle the cold while remaining pliable and providing traction. Tread patterns on snow tires are specifically engineered for snow, ice, and slush, allowing the tires to eliminate the buildup of snow and slush while increasing traction. One look at the tread of a snow tire can reveal "biting edges" — thin, jagged grooves that assist in grip on icy road surfaces or hard-packed snow. We suggest getting a full set of four snow tires to reduce the risk of spin-outs or decreased turning ability due to tire traction differences.
What follows is SlashGear's ranking of ten of the best snow tire manufacturers on the market. Our list is based on test results, reviews, and the author's own experience driving and installing tires for over a decade in both the Chicago and Denver markets — two very different, but equally harrowing, winter driving locales.
10. Dunlop
Dunlop was created in Ireland after the founder invented the pneumatic tire for his son's tricycle. After over a hundred years of successful growth and innovation, Dunlop is now a brand name that's operated by Goodyear and Sumitomo, among other tire makers, in different parts of the world. Dunlop still innovates, and its snow tires show evidence of that in some unique ways.
The Winter Maxx line of snows made by Dunlop is often compared to Bridgestone's Blizzak tires, high praise to be sure. The directional pattern, wide lateral chasms, and open shoulder slots combine to get snow, slush, and water channeled off the tire. Multiple depths and shapes of siping contribute to better traction on ice, and platform indicators — kind of a wear bar for snow tire effectiveness — are molded in to keep drivers aware of tire condition. It beats having to use the "penny trick" in the snow, at any rate.
Dunlop also has a performance line of snows, the Winter Sports, which are rated positively by customers and testers. While testers observed a slightly longer braking distance on snowy or wet roads than some of the competition, Dunlop's steerability and stabilization carry the Winter Sport and Dunlop into the top ten brands on our list.
9. Hankook
Hankook is far from the most popular tire on the market, but its budget-friendly snow tires and great test results could change the misconception that it makes a "cheap" tire. The Korean company has been around since 1941, and established a foothold in America in 1981. By 1992, Hankook opened its first U.S. facility in Ohio, and has been growing ever since. The company has received accolades from magazines like Car and Driver, and also won contracts as the OE supplier for automakers like Audi and Hyundai.
Hankook's "Winter i*cept" and "Winter i*pike" tire lines have consistently great ratings, especially considering the tires' lower price tag depending on size. Road noise and high rolling resistance (resulting in slightly worse fuel efficiency) are often the primary complaints in reviews of these otherwise stellar tires; however, safety and performance on snow and ice are never in question. Many users praise the versatility of Hankook's tires in wet, dry, and snowy conditions, as well as its durability.
For those drivers in areas that don't get bad winter weather frequently enough to justify a separate set of winter tires, one independent test showed that Hankook's all-season Kinergy 4S2s performed better in winter conditions than many dedicated snow tires from other brands.
8. Yokohama
Yokohama, founded in 1917 with United States operations starting a little over 50 years later, is a powerhouse in the tire industry with award-winning products for nearly every application. Off-road enthusiasts often choose Yokohama's rugged Geolandars, while racing teams are supported with the ADVAN line of ultra-high-performance tires. The company is also planet-conscious, producing tires designed for use with electric vehicles and the BluEarth line of environmentally-friendly tires.
Yokohama's iceGUARD line of tires is a great choice for buyers who want the safety benefits of a snow tire but are on a slightly limited budget. The tires' durability is frequently mentioned in reviews, and the unique "absorptive balloons" in the tire compound aid in removing the layer of moisture that rests on ice, allowing the tire to grip the surface itself.
Yokohama has several different lines of winter tires. From the ultra high-performance W drive series, through premium touring tires like the BluEarth Winter and iceGUARD lines, Yokohamas frequently land in the middle of the pack for winter driving tests. Braking distance tested well for the Yokohama iceGuard tires; however, many complain of the iceGUARD iG65s in particular as being noisy and not providing great snow and ice handling, with slush buildup causing the tires to lose some traction.
7. Goodyear
Goodyear has been a mainstay in America's obsession with the automobile for over 125 years. The company got its start with bicycle and carriage tires, and has gone on to become the largest tire company, as well as the largest rubber company in the world. The company's eponymous blimp is often seen flying over sporting events nationwide, and Goodyear rubber is used in everything from its own tires to Skecher shoes.
Our focus is on snowy weather, and Goodyear makes several lines of winter tires for every application including the Eagle Ultra Grip, popular among police forces and first responders. The Ultra Grip Winter is the company's best-reviewed snow tire on Goodyear's site, with hundreds raving about performance on everything from minivans to Jeep Wranglers. Independent reviewers rave about the UltraGrip Performance 3's excellent performance on wet and dry surfaces, along with decent braking distance and handling and a surprisingly quiet ride. The only consistent negative with that particular tire was somewhat unbalanced handling on snow.
6. Cooper
From its humble beginnings as a tire repair company in the early 1900s, Cooper Tires has always focused on doing the right thing for its customers. This comes through in the company's motto of providing "good merchandise, fair play, and a square deal." Coopers are good, reliable tires that are often recommended when a customer wants a tire that's not quite the cheapest, but still more affordable than the big-name brands.
Cooper's winter tire options perfectly fit this criteria. Whether it's the Evolution Winter, Discoverer True North, or Discoverer Snow Claw, reviews consistently mention both the affordable pricing and the great traction and handling provided by good tire design. Cooper's website features some positive, detailed reviews of the Evolution Winter tires from Canadians dealing with harsh winters and attesting to the handling and stopping abilities of its Three Peak Mountain Snow Flake badged snows.
Three Peak Mountain Snow Flake (3PMSF) badging is the little mountain with a snowflake one will notice on the sidewall of any snow or winter tire, indicating that the tire provides at least ten percent better snow traction than a standard all-season test tire. This standard was set in place in 1999 for tires sold in the United States, Canada, and Europe. All the tires we've mentioned, or will mention, on this list bear the badge.
5. Nokian
While Finnish tire manufacturer Nokian may not be the most well-known here in the States, the company was actually the first to manufacture a snow tire way back in 1934. Its line of Hakkapeliitta winter tires, available with or without studs, is overwhelmingly well-regarded for its grip, handling, quiet ride, and fuel efficiency. It's almost like designing tires for a frigid European climate has given Nokian some kind of unfair advantage.
Hakkapeliittas carry several unique design choices that help make them advantageous on winter roads. The "Snow Claw" design grips the snow, providing extra traction. The siping is designed to both grab the road and displace water and slush, and military-grade Aramid fibers are used in the sidewall construction to protect both one's wheels and the tire itself from impact.
Hakkapeliittas, Snowproofs, and other Nokian tires are something of a legend among tire stores, in part because the shoppers who ask for them are typically folks who do a lot of internet research or European snow-driving veterans. The tires consistently rate among the best in real-world snow and ice tests. However, it is a lack of widespread availability and some lower marks for wear and aquaplaning that keep these winter tires from the top of the list.
4. Continental
For over 150 years, Continental's rampant horse and bright orange labels have indicated Germany's contribution to the worldwide tire market. Whether the company is producing racing tires like its ContiSportContact 2 Vmax, a road tire approved for speeds over 220 mph, or producing environmental breakthroughs like using Russian dandelions as an alternative to natural rubber, Continental has chosen innovation over complacency.
Continental's snow tire lines show how that innovation is implemented. Continental's VikingContact snow tires feature the company's PolarPlus Technology, keeping tire treads flexible even in cold temperatures. Multiple sipes, grooves, and snow edges move slush and water off the tire while also providing improved grip and traction. The company's WinterContact tires, a high-performance line, are also very highly regarded, with reviews highlighting the tires' low noise, incredible snow traction, and good performance on the ice.
Surprisingly, Continental offers roadside assistance, a 60-day trial, and a limited warranty with the purchase of its snow tires. Of course, the tires also feature the 3-Peak Mountain Snow Flake symbol, independently approving them for winter performance.
3. Pirelli
If there's one point you should take away from this list, know that the best tire companies aren't fly-by-night operations. Like the other manufacturers on our ranking, Pirelli has been in business for a while; over 150 years, to be exact. That's not to say that innovation isn't happening. Rather, innovation is happening in the labs of these older tire makers who aren't willing to make the same rubber hoops yearly. Winter tires, especially, see the fruits of this labor in the form of new tire compounds, interesting grooves, and siping patterns. While these features and changes may seem small, the results are dramatic when experienced on a winter road.
While some may know Pirelli more for its performance and racing tire applications, the company also makes great snow tires. Its Scorpion Winter lineup is focused on light truck and SUV applications. At the same time, passenger vehicles have several lines to choose from, including the P Zero Winter, Winter Snowcontrol, and Winter Sottozero. The Scorpions in particular get a lot of love online, with both customers and pro reviewers touting good handling on both wet and dry surfaces, as well as great performance in winter wonderlands like Colorado, Maine, and Ohio.
2. Bridgestone
Established in 1931, Bridgestone is one of the best-known tire companies — and, oddly, golf ball manufacturers — in the world. The Japanese tire maker has always been at the forefront of snow tire technology, having introduced the first studless winter tire in 1982. The company's Blizzak tires, which debuted in 1988, are among the best snow tire lines on the market, and one of the best known.
Tire Rack, an online marketplace that also performs tire testing on its own test course, lists Blizzaks as its leader in both the studless and winter run-flat categories. Reviews cite incredible traction on all winter surfaces, a firm ride with good control, great siping to improve "bite" and traction, and excellent ability to redirect and repel water and slush. Minor downsides include the price, and less-than-ideal performance on dry roads.
Overall, Bridgestone and its popular Blizzak line is neck-and-neck with our top pick, offering exceptional snow performance — albeit at a premium price.
1. Michelin
The French tire manufacturer known as Michelin began as a rubber factory, but a chance encounter with a cyclist with a flat tire changed everything. Tires were glued to wheels at the time, and the brothers Michelin realized a removable tire would save a lot of time. That innovation led to the company moving towards pneumatic tire production, and today Michelin is the most awarded tire brand in the U.S. The beloved Michelin Man, Mr. Bib, has a look inspired by a stack of tires, and his full name, Bibendum, comes from the Latin phrase for "Now is the time to drink," used on the first poster to bear his image.
SlashGear's pick for the best major tire brand also leads our rankings for winter hoops, with its X-Ice line of snow tires beating out the competition. They are consistently rated well, with great traction, braking performance, and low noise frequently mentioned in reviews. Excellent handling of ice and snow is often brought up in drivers' reviews of the tires, as well.
While all the tires on our ranking are designed for winter weather, it's important to remember that snow tires are not designed to be year-round tires. The compounds that give these tires advantages on snow and ice are softer and more prone to quickly wear on dry, hot road surfaces. But for areas with consistently lousy winter weather, snow tires aren't simply a safer option. They are often a necessary investment.