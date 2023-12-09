10 Of The Highest Rated Snow Tire Brands, Ranked

Snow tires often seem like more of a luxury than a necessity. For motorists in the northern United States and Canada, however, a set of hoops designed for the unrelenting cold, icy roads, and persistent snowfall of those regions can be a lifesaver.

Snow tires have several advantages over all-season or summer tires on harsh winter roadways. Rubber compounds in summer or all-season tires can stiffen up in lower temperatures, diminishing the tire's ability to grab the road. Snow tires use a different compound, one that can better handle the cold while remaining pliable and providing traction. Tread patterns on snow tires are specifically engineered for snow, ice, and slush, allowing the tires to eliminate the buildup of snow and slush while increasing traction. One look at the tread of a snow tire can reveal "biting edges" — thin, jagged grooves that assist in grip on icy road surfaces or hard-packed snow. We suggest getting a full set of four snow tires to reduce the risk of spin-outs or decreased turning ability due to tire traction differences.

What follows is SlashGear's ranking of ten of the best snow tire manufacturers on the market. Our list is based on test results, reviews, and the author's own experience driving and installing tires for over a decade in both the Chicago and Denver markets — two very different, but equally harrowing, winter driving locales.