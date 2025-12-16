A 'Smart' Garage Door Could Leave You Locked Out – And Your Home Unsecured

Smart garage doors sound like a convenient idea, but their reliance on cloud servers and app-based controls has left some homeowners locked out, or worse, unintentionally exposed to hackers. The massive flaw is as simple as this: If an internet-connected opener relies on a third-party server to function, then something as innocuous as a service outage or software glitch can render the app (and the door itself) completely useless. And, in the most extreme cases, vulnerable. After all, smart home devices can be hacked.

Sure, some smart garage doors include manual override options, but not all. That leaves consumers wide open to the same broader issues plaguing the Internet of Things (IoT) sector at large: devices ranging from smart door locks to smart fridges to smart beds can fail without a stable enough connection to the cloud.

Take one man's example, who told the New York Times he discovered his garage door had been left open all night after his app gave him repeated error messages. Even though the manufacturer tried to argue that blocked sensors or weak Wi-Fi might be to blame, he had already ruled out both personally. It wasn't just a one-off, either. This happened night after night. Is the convenience of Wi-Fi-connected garage door openers really worth getting locked out or leaving your home unprotected?