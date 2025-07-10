SlashGear's Prime Day Picks Are Bringing The Summer Sizzle
We get it — you're busy vacationing, shuffling kids to summer camps, working hard, or maybe hardly working. Whatever you're doing, SlashGear knows you don't want to miss out on Amazon's Prime Day extravaganza in July. We're here to make navigating this smorgasbord of limited-time deals easy breezy by sharing some of our top picks.
Prime Day officially runs from July 7 through July 11, but many brands extend their promotions well beyond those dates. So don't stress if you're a little late to this party. Just kick back, relax, and find yourself a great deal on the latest and greatest gadgets and tech to make your life easier and a whole lot more fun.
Clean Living
Roborock's Best Prime Day Deals On Some Of The Best Vacuums On The Market
For Amazon's Prime Day 2025, smart home device maker Roborock is rolling out big deals on its best-in-class robot vacuums. Get your floors spotless for cheap.Read More
Get Your Home Squeaky Clean This Prime Day With Tineco Vacuums And Cleaners
Taking care of mess - whether dry or wet - needn't be a chore, or expensive.Read More
Save Big On Roborock's F25 RT Wet And Dry Cleaner During Prime Day
If your home needs a deep clean more often than you'd like, the Roborock F25RT Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner can help. Don't miss the big discount this Prime Day.Read More
These State-Of-The-Art ECOVACS Robots Are Hundreds Of Dollars Off On Prime Day
From mopping floors to cleaning windows to mowing the lawn, ECOVACS is making your life easier and more affordable this Prime Day.Read More
The Best 3i Robotic Vacuums And Mops To Buy On Prime Day
If you've been wanting to buy a robot vacuum for your home, this is your chance, because 3i has big discounts on its best products for Prime Day.Read More
This Summer, Enjoy The Pool Instead Of Cleaning It With WYBOT's Robotic Pool Cleaners
Spend your precious summer months enjoying the pool, not cleaning it, with these high-tech, easy-to-use robots from WYBOT.Read More
Cool Tech for Creators
Upgrade Your Setup: A Guide To OBSBOT's Best Smart AI Webcams
Your next webcam is waiting for you at a huge discount during Amazon's Prime Day from July 8 through July 11. Here's the best that OBSBOT has to offer.Read More
Arzopa Z1FC Grey Portable Monitor: Where Cutting-Edge Tech Meets Modern Lifestyle
The Arzopa Z1FC Grey Portable Monitor makes a great case for low-cost super-simple extra monitor action -- here's what it does.Read More
There Are No Strings Holding Down LiberLive's Award-Winning Smart Guitar
Have you always wanted to play the guitar, but didn't have the time to learn? LiberLive's smart guitar has you covered with no strings attached.Read More
Make Anything And Everything With The Award-Winning Makera Carvera Desktop CNC Machine
If you want to take your crafting to the next level, Makera's Carvera products might be for you, and they're currently on sale for a pretty amazing price.Read More
Audeze's Maxwell Headset Brings High-End Features To Every Gamer
Audeze's Maxwell gaming headset offers maximum versatility and high-end audio features that'll suit the needs of every gamer, from PC to console and mobile.Read More
The Hohem iSteady M7 Lets You Master Every Move
If you're looking for a smartphone gimbal that's sturdy, stable, and reliable, the new iSteady M7 from Hohem should be on your list. Here's why.Read More
Game-Changing Devices
Move Farther, Stronger, And Smarter This Prime Day With The Hypershell X Exoskeleton
The Hypershell X Exoskeleton can help you walk farther and higher than you would've thought possible. Unlock your superpowers with this new device.Read More
Fanttik's Fast And Powerful Gadgets Are On Sale This Amazon Prime Day
Whether at home or on the move, having the right tool is essential - and it helps if it doesn't break the bank, too.Read More
Stay Cool This Summer With Coolify Personal Air Conditioners
Stay Cool This Summer With Coolify Personal Air Conditioners. The Coolify Cyber and Coolify Air will help you stay comfortable while outside.Read More
12 Smart Gadgets You Didn't Know Existed
Your smart home might be about to get even smarter -- if you're on top of it enough to stock any of these unusual but handy smart devices.Read More
10 Affordable Amazon Gadgets To Make Your Life Easier
There are all sorts of doodads and whatnots you can buy on the internet. Many of them inevitably become clutter. These Amazon gadgets won't suffer that fate.Read More
Never Miss What Matters With PLAUD's AI Notetakers
Never miss a moment of a business meeting or an academic lecture, with Plaud's AI notetakers. Here's everything you need to know about its flagship products.Read More
It's Time To Experience The Smarts And Style Of Baseus Car Chargers And Mounts
Car chargers and mounts are essential car accessories, but Baseus has taken it to a new level, with products that have smarts and style. Here are the details.Read More
12 Cool Car Gadgets You Can Buy From Amazon In 2025
Is your car lacking all the bells and whistles you want? These gadgets can bring functionality and frills to vehicles long after the days when they were new.Read More
7 Of The Most Useful USB Gadgets You Can Buy On Amazon
the Universal Serial Bus (USB) port has enabled the rise of countless Amazon gadgets that work seamlessly with computers and smartphones.Read More
Staycation Central
10 Top-Rated Outdoor TVs To Boost Your Backyard Media Experience
Looking to build your dream backyard entertainment center this summer? Look no further with these top-rated TVs for the ultimate media experience.Read More
Govee's Outdoor Lights Are The Perfect Gift That Brightens The Whole Summer
Brighten up the garden, flood the pool with color, or just make the perfect summer space for entertaining: Govee's colorful outdoor lights do it all.Read More
Classic Toys That Have Gotten Major Tech Upgrades
Tech has changed the face of (adult) childhood , but some classic toys from the analog past are enjoying a second life thanks to technological upgrades.Read More
Here's Why Amazon Is Discontinuing Its FreeVee Streaming TV Service
Heard the standalone Freevee app is disappearing? Learn what’s happening and how you can still access its content going forward.Read More
This GPU Has The Best Price-To-Performance Ratio On The Market Right Now
While the MSRP of GPUs has long been outpaced by inflated pricing, AMD is looking to buck that trend with its latest potent, budget-friendly GPUs.Read More
The Yaber T2 Projector Brings Indoor Entertainment Outdoors
Yaber's T2 series of projectors heads outdoors, enhancing the camping experience with high-definition entertainment available in a compact form factor.Read More
Tools you Didn't Know You Needed
10 Amazon Tools Under $25 That Are Actually Worth Buying
It's not hard to find tools on Amazon that are available for bargain basement prices, but which ones are actually worth adding to your cart?Read More
Is The Amazon Basics Mechanic Socket Tool Set Worth It? Here's What Users Say
In need of a new socket tool set but don't want to spend a ton? See what users have to say about this Amazon Basics Mechanic set to decide if it's a good fit.Read More
4 Cheap Tools That'll Make Cleaning The Inside Of Your Car's Windshield Easy
It’s practically impossible to keep the inside of your car’s windshield from getting dirty. Here are four inexpensive tools to help you keep it clean.Read More
Protect Your Family On The Road With The Redtiger F17 Elite Dash Cam
Whether it's keeping new drivers safe, or protecting yourself from insurance scams, there's nothing like the reassurance a high-quality dash cam provides.Read More
10 Budget-Friendly Power Tools From Amazon For New Homeowners
Buying a home is a big step, and it often translates to plenty of DIY projects. Which budget-friendly power tools from Amazons should be on your list?Read More