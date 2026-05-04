Lincoln's Nautilus Doesn't Just Compete With German Rivals, It Can Beat Them

The stately Lincoln sedan was a staple in luxury transports, but in 2026, there are no more Continentals, and absolutely zero Town Cars. Since the Continental was discontinued in 2020, Lincoln's lineup has been all SUVs. So, to appeal to as many markets as possible, there are a few different sizes and shapes to choose from when it comes to a new Lincoln – and the 2026 Nautilus is right in the middle of the fray.

The Nautilus is an upscale, two-row SUV with lots of room to stretch out on the inside, a sleek exterior design, and a premium vibe to go along with all that space. It's significantly smaller than the big body-on-frame Navigator, and more spacious than the entry-level Corsair, but more than just right-sized, it offers a top-shelf cabin experience.

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The Nautilus name hasn't been around very long: the Johnny-come-lately of the Lincoln lineup took the place of the MKX less than a decade ago. But for a while now, when it comes to refinement, it's been one of the brand's most attractive offerings. For 2026, it gets some new interior and exterior colors, as well as an update to the BlueCruise suite of hands-free driving aids, all of which add to the charm.