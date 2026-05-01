Lincoln's Navigator L May Not Have A V8, But Don't Doubt Its Commitment To Excess

For a long time, the Lincoln Navigator name has been synonymous with large luxury. The hulking three-row SUV has been around for nearly 30 years, and it's forged a path wide enough for other SUVs to follow behind it. Capable of pulling a large trailer while also transporting a large family, the Navigator L (or the long/extended version) is one of the top choices for families who want to combine space, utility, and luxury. And in 2026, it's still at the top of its class.

The 2026 Navigator L has a giant and well-organized interior, loads of the latest tech, and robust power from a twin-turbo V6. Interior quality is excellent, the stereo has enough speakers to pump sound through every bedroom of a palatial estate, and enough cargo space for just about every suitcase you own.

There are some drawbacks to a big vehicle like the Navigator, but they're drawbacks that span basically the entire class of high-end, three-row luxury SUVs. It's expensive, generally inefficient, and a bit difficult to maneuver in tight spaces – and isn't that what sizable family-hauling SUVs are all about?