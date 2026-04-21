This 'Disposable' Digital Camera Is The Perfect Tiny Gift For Any Photographer

The Charmera's accessible design makes it rather convenient for everyday shooting. In fact, you can wear the keyring on one of your fingers, ensuring that you can quickly get a photograph. It's also rather easy to use — you can pinch it between your thumb and forefinger to take pictures while using your middle finger for extra stability.

Its tiny 0.9-inch screen is not especially bright, so you might have trouble seeing it under a bright sky. If that's the case, use the physical viewfinder, which is just a rectangular hole, to see what the camera is looking at. When you're shooting with this device's 1.6-megapixel sensor in dim areas, it fires a little LED flash good enough to light up close subjects.

The camera's documentation suggests it'll take 1 GB to 128 GB microSD cards, although testing showed that it can handle up to 256 GB of storage. This is practically a limitless amount as all the photos taken on Charmera during our test did not exceed 500 KB.

Jowi Morales/SlashGear

The Charmera is also capable of recording videos at 1440p resolution, but there isn't any image stabilization to speak of. The quality of this video is something like a web camera from the 90s. Nevertheless, it does the job well enough of capturing your memories while delivering the nostalgic look and feel of classic Kodak cameras.

This camera has a built-in battery, so you'll have to charge it through a power bank or charging brick. Still, it's good enough to last more than 120 photos and when it runs out of battery, you can just plug it in for less than a couple of hours to get it back to full.