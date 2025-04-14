5 Digital Cameras That Give You The Nostalgic Kodak Look And Feel

The Camp Snap screen-free digital camera has everything you want when it comes to that perfect intersection of "nostalgic" and "digital." The camera itself is a lightweight, retro looking piece that retails for just $65 and comes in just about any color you could want. I opted for the mustard yellow model and love that it feels like I'm bringing a vintage disposable camera with me on hikes, without the continual financial and environmental cost of developing film and replacing single use cameras.

I took this camera on an eight-day road trip through five different national parks, and loved having the opportunity to take photos without needing to look at a screen while in the middle of nature. The camera is super simple, just a point and shoot that offers a satisfying "click" when taking each picture. It helped me focus on the sights around me instead of spending all of my hiking time reviewing the photos I'd taken and swiping away text and email notifications. The simple quality of the camera ensures that the photos will have somewhat of a disposable camera look and feel to them, and you can add your own filter pre-sets into your Camp Snap to give an even more vintage feel. Here's a photo of Zion National Park taken with the Camp Snap using a Vintage filter:

The camera is charged with a USB-C charger, so you can use your phone and laptop charger and not need to take an extra cord with you on your trip, and it holds its charge for multiple days. The Camp Snap site says that each camera can hold about 2,000 pictures at a time, all stored on an SD card that is built into the camera. When you're done taking photos, simply hook it up to your laptop with the same USB-C cord and drag the photos into your desktop. You don't even need an SD card adapter because the charging portal connects directly to your computer.