5 Digital Cameras That Give You The Nostalgic Kodak Look And Feel
It's no secret that the best things from the 1990s have all been coming back into the zeitgeist, whether it's clothing, music, or tech. There were plenty of weird and cool gadgets sold in the '90s that are being upgraded and brought back to life, from Nintendo Game Boys to throwback flip phones. And, as phone cameras continue to advance to the point where they're basically professional quality lenses, some users are finding themselves missing the days of Kodak pictures, with their colorful vintage look and blurred images due to simpler lenses and lack of auto-focus or any of the other elite features we're used to nowadays. This desire for nostalgia has led to the invention of plenty of cool, vintage digital cameras that bring a vintage look without requiring rolls of film.
It's important to note that Kodak cameras still very much exist, and you can find plenty of retro Kodak models that take the same old film rolls you were using in the '90s. You can even still buy disposable cameras like the Kodak 35-millimeter FunSaver, which retails for $17 on Amazon. However, these models generate a lot of waste and end up costing you a lot of money: if you factor in printing costs and/or the cost of film alongside the single use cameras, it's often over $1 per photo. That's why we went hunting for digital cameras that do the same thing but have a more infinite model: you pay the cost upfront, then take as many photos as you want, with no need to pay per pic. So, in order to fit into this "digital" category, you'll notice that we only chose cameras that store photos on SD cards rather than real film.
The Camp Snap Camera
The Camp Snap screen-free digital camera has everything you want when it comes to that perfect intersection of "nostalgic" and "digital." The camera itself is a lightweight, retro looking piece that retails for just $65 and comes in just about any color you could want. I opted for the mustard yellow model and love that it feels like I'm bringing a vintage disposable camera with me on hikes, without the continual financial and environmental cost of developing film and replacing single use cameras.
I took this camera on an eight-day road trip through five different national parks, and loved having the opportunity to take photos without needing to look at a screen while in the middle of nature. The camera is super simple, just a point and shoot that offers a satisfying "click" when taking each picture. It helped me focus on the sights around me instead of spending all of my hiking time reviewing the photos I'd taken and swiping away text and email notifications. The simple quality of the camera ensures that the photos will have somewhat of a disposable camera look and feel to them, and you can add your own filter pre-sets into your Camp Snap to give an even more vintage feel. Here's a photo of Zion National Park taken with the Camp Snap using a Vintage filter:
The camera is charged with a USB-C charger, so you can use your phone and laptop charger and not need to take an extra cord with you on your trip, and it holds its charge for multiple days. The Camp Snap site says that each camera can hold about 2,000 pictures at a time, all stored on an SD card that is built into the camera. When you're done taking photos, simply hook it up to your laptop with the same USB-C cord and drag the photos into your desktop. You don't even need an SD card adapter because the charging portal connects directly to your computer.
Polaroid Waterproof Handheld Camera
Nothing says retro like the name Polaroid. And, while we aren't including vintage cameras that require film (like typical Polaroid instant print cameras do), you can still get the familiar name and look from a cute digital option with the Polaroid Waterproof Handheld Camera. Just the look of the camera is nostalgic, with its Polaroid logo and simple features that make you feel like it's the '90s again. This camera also promises to be "fully submersible up to 10 feet" and runs on included AAA batteries. One downside is that, while the camera uses an SD card to store tons of pictures for you, it doesn't actually come with the card, so that's a separate purchase. However, since it retails for about $39.99, you likely won't be breaking the bank with an extra memory card or two.
Users concurred that this Polaroid pick is worth the small price tag. "It's lightweight and I've taken it to the beach so many times and is perfect like it was genuinely one of the best things I've ever purchased," one happy customer reported. "Honestly, this camera was pretty good for its price. It's taken some great pics and I love that you can take videos too, it gives such a unique vintage look," said one positive review. It feels important to note that sometimes that "vintage" look is due to having lower-quality photos, which was a downside for some buyers. There are plenty of user-submitted photos for proof that the vintage look is actually possible with the camera.
Kodak PIXPRO FZ55-BK
Of course, we'd be remiss to not include a nod to Kodak with an updated branded digital camera that merges 2025 convenience with the early aughts aesthetic. If you've got the room to splurge a little, the Kodak PIXPRO FZ55-BK seems to be well worth the price, ranging from $120-$175 — depending on the color. The camera comes in black, red, and blue, and the body of it absolutely has that nostalgic point and shoot look that will elicit memories. The best part? It's all digital, with a rechargeable battery and an SD card slot to store your pictures (you have to buy the card separately, but can opt for a Kodak PIXPRO bundle that includes a 128GB card, a camera case, and card reader for $28 more.)
The reviews for this camera are overwhelmingly positive. Over 1,500 people took to Amazon to highly recommend this choice to others, saying that the nostalgic look is perfect, the battery is long-lasting, and the camera is generally easy to use. "I fell in loveeee! The purpose of this was taking pictures for saving memories and keep a little touch of vintage/old pictures scene filters and I GOT WHAT I WANTED. QUALITY PICTURES too," one satisfied customer said. Another reviewer called this "The best vintage filtered camera I've ever had!" Yet another person said that "It definitely gives the 2000's vintage aesthetic, and does its job well." The user-submitted photos in the review section attest to the chic, vintage look of snaps taken from this model.
2.4inch Fuomorz Mini Camera
The Fuomorz Mini Camera has an undeniably retro look, with its film camera shape and faux leather printed body, and for $13.99, it might be worth a shot. The camera boasts 4K quality, but reviewers say the quality is actually 1080p (which is much more aligned with that vintage Kodak look, anyway.) Overall, this camera is a very simple point and shoot that will make you feel like you're holding a retro artifact. It comes in black, pink, blue, and white, and all options are lightweight with included 32GB SD cards (considering that a typical SD card of that size goes for about $8 on Amazon, the purchase is pretty thrifty.)
There are a handful of positive customer reviews for this camera, and they focus a lot on how kid-friendly the product is. "If you look at this more as a kids toy than an actual camera, I'd give it 4 stars. Has some games in it, fun camera filters, a flashlight, comes with stickers," one reviewer noted. While this definitely achieves our overall goals of finding affordable, digital ways to get those retro looking pictures, reviewers found it important to note that the quality for the camera is not great. "Just don't expect it to be a decent camera like the false advertising claims it to be," the same reviewer added. Based on some submitted user photos, the quality is definitely closer to old Kodak point and shoots, and there are filters built into the camera to add to the vintage look.
Fujifilm Instax Mini EVO Instant Camera
If you're still not ready to give up the convenience of a camera that prints your photos right away, like the good old Polaroid ones from the aughts, fear not. The Fujifilm Instax Mini EVO Instant Camera has the classic print feature that can produce those classic looking shots, but it also is a digital camera that can store hundreds of other photos so you don't need film just to use the device. Though it's a bit pricier, ringing in at $199.95, this camera absolutely has the retro look that's back in trend these days, and the digital aspects of it are pretty drool-worthy. The Fujifilm camera offers 10 different lens options on top of 10 various film effect features, meaning you can adjust your settings to get a lot of different looks, including some vintage ones that'll take you right back to the 1990s.
This camera has hundreds of five-star ratings, and users say that they love its convenience, vintage look, and the quality photos they get as outputs. "It's the perfect choice for anyone who loves the retro feel of instant photography but wants modern features that enhance creativity and ease of use. It's a great gift idea or a fun addition to any collection!" one reviewer said. Others noted how much they loved the option to print: "It's super high-quality. The only difference with other cameras is that not every picture that you take gets printed immediately which is perfect, you can choose the one that you want the most." And, based on the pictures some Amazon shoppers submitted with their review, the overall look of the snaps are exactly what they claim to be.
How we chose these cameras
When searching for digital cameras that have vintage filters and aesthetics, we found a ton of options from one-off companies that have chic and fun-looking cameras. However, many of those companies had very few user reviews and some even had scam warnings on Reddit threads. So, we waded through results and only included products with visible, verifiable user reviews. We also opted to only feature cameras that had reviews and user-submitted photos.
While a camera company can use its resources to take vintage-looking shots and add filters or other effects to make the photos look nostalgic, that won't always translate to how yours look with the same piece of tech. There were some popular retro cameras that didn't showcase user insights, so we decided not to include them. Instead, we prioritized cameras that had real user-generated photos in the reviews, and plenty of happy shoppers leaving five-star reviews of their experiences.