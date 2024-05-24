Old Digital Cameras Are TikTok's New Favorite Craze, But Are They Really Worth It?

TikTok's popularity has led to an explosion of popular trends within youth culture, and fears over it's ability to spread misinformation have even led to a possible TikTok ban in the United States. Amid an algorithmic churning of phases and fads, 32% of young adults now say their news comes from the app, and it also explains why a great number of them are currently obsessed with point-and-shoot digital cameras from the turn of the millennium. Viral videos feature young adults showing off cameras from brands like Olympus, Sony, and Kodak. Meanwhile, a cottage industry of newly made "retro" cameras has emerged.

Yes, shop-fluencers — people who hawk goods on TikTok — have begun pushing "digicams" as a way of regaining analog control over a life that, for young people, has been mostly digital. In one video by @nateslife4, for example, viewers are told that a cheap point-and-shoot camera of the sort is a way to impart new photos with a vintage feel. Without directly claiming the cheap camera he's selling can replicate the feel of film photos, the user points out the various filters available on the camera's operating system will help take "vintage photos."

However, those thinking of jumping in on this nostalgic TikTok craze should be aware that these types of cameras have some severe limitations. Ultimately, those craving a dose of the old days may be better off buying a real film camera or sticking with their smartphone. Here's what to know before jumping on the digicam bandwagon.