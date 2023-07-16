The Reason Why Leica Cameras Are So Expensive

Leica is the Rolls-Royce of professional-grade photography cameras. Even the lowest-end Leica camera costs over $1,000, and the prices only multiply from there. At the absolute pinnacle, a single Leica camera could run you more than $19,000.

You could buy a pre-owned car for that kind of money. Heck, you could make a monthly mortgage payment with that kind of money. To say that the average shutterbug couldn't afford a Leica camera would be a criminal understatement.

In an age where just about everyone everywhere has a high-definition digital camera in their pocket, the idea of making a monthly mortgage payment for a film camera must sound bonkers. But the Leica brand has its image down to a science — the reason that its cameras are so expensive isn't because of its fancy-schmancy logo (or at least not just that). There are factors in the assembly process and the materials at play that determine the overall cost of a Leica camera. It may sound exorbitant, but those prices are laser-focused.