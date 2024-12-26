12 Throwback Tech Products Surprisingly Cheap

When you're a kid, there's an unending rush of hot new toys and gadgets to play with. Every birthday, holiday, or celebration is a chance to get some new piece of tech you've never seen before. When you get a little older, you might start to long for the hot toys of yesteryear.

It feels like the last 10 years have been a nonstop wave of unprecedented circumstances. Seemingly every day there's some new historic event that rewrites the world as we know it. Consequently, nostalgia is at an all time high. It can be triggered by sights, smells, reminiscing, old objects, and more, leaving you with a strange combination of happy recollection and longing. An expansive study performed by the University of Southampton reveals that many people report an intense desire to return to a time and place that no longer exists.

It's been said that the past is a foreign country and that you can't go home again, but that hasn't stopped anyone from trying. While we might not be able to return to the past, we can try to rebuild it with these throwback gadgets from decades gone by.

