5 Of The Best Dumb Phones You Can Still Get In 2024
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In today's day and age, having anything less than the sleekest, most up-to-date smartphone in your pocket seems unthinkable. At the same time, it's easy to feel overwhelmed and exhausted by the myriad of digital tools, apps, and features at your disposal. If you're hungering for a simpler option or are seeking a digital detox, then a dumb phone could be the device for you.
A dumb phone, sometimes known as a feature phone, is any mobile phone whose primary functions are for calling and texting. These devices largely sacrifice the advanced functions we've come to expect in typical smartphones, such as touchscreen capabilities, internet connectivity, app selection, and a high-quality camera. Depending on your needs and willingness to readjust your habits, these limitations can prove beneficial.
Without a bevy of social media and streaming apps at your fingertips, these phones are great for those seeking to up their productivity. As the preinstalled apps don't require login details, and dumb phone handsets aren't designed with internet use in mind, they're less of a target for hackers — unlike smartphones running iOS or Android, which can be hacked in myriad unexpected ways.
Dumb phones also tend to be significantly cheaper than modern smartphones, with longer battery life and a reputation for durability. Even if you aren't willing to give up your smartphone entirely, dumb phones are good alternatives when you're looking to limit distractions. Here are some of the most worthwhile dumb phones on the market based on user reviews, functionality (or lack thereof), and price. More about our selection process can be read towards the end of this article.
Kyocera DuraXV Extreme
Constructed out of a special rubberized housing for enhanced durability, the dependable Kyocera DuraXV Extreme is as bulletproof as a phone gets. It's rated as IP68, meaning it's dust-tight, and waterproof for up to 30 minutes under 6.5 feet of water. Additionally, it can withstand falls onto concrete from heights of up to five feet. The DuraXV Extreme is recognized as a military-grade tool with a Military Standard 810G rating. This means it's it resistant to everything from extreme temperatures to solar radiation to shock vibrations.
The device has the most advanced features on this list, and runs on a touchless version of Android 9 and operates on Verizon's 4G LTE network. It harbors 16 GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM, with SD Card access available if you unscrew the backing and remove the battery. The 1770 mAH battery itself has a standby time of 18 days, although the advertised 9.5-hour call time has been disputed by some users who reported only getting around seven hours. Its exterior houses a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, push-to-talk buttons, volume controls, a speaker, and a special customizable activation button. You also get HD voice calls, dual-mic noise cancellation, mobile hotspot capabilities, and a 5MP camera that records video at 720p.
Nevertheless, this is a highly rated device, with a 4.1 rating average on Amazon and a 4.0 rating on PCMag. While coming in at a higher price than most dumb phones at $249.99, its overall durability and high ratings largely justify the cost.
Punkt MP02
If you're seriously seeking a phone that won't obtrude in your life, look no further than the Punkt MP02. With no apps or email functions to speak of, this is as distraction-free as it gets, and there's no denying that the Punkt MP02 succeeds in what it's made to do.
Inside and out, this is a pretty durable device. The phone's sturdy glass fiber and polycarbonate chassis are IP52-rated, meaning it can withstand limited water and dust exposure. It is also abrasion-resistant and can survive occasional drops. It sports a headphone jack, a nano SIM card slot, and a port that resembles USB-C, but which only works with Punkt chargers. Its 1280mAh battery has 180 hours of standby life, although call time is only 4.2 hours.
But more than its physical or performance features, the Punkt MP02 is especially known for its strong security. This is thanks to a downloadable privacy feature known as Pigeon that allows for Signal-encrypted calls and text over the internet. While the system has been criticized by some for its inconsistent performance and crashing issues, later Pigeon updates have been better received with easier setup and options for group texts and voice group messaging.
Many are likely to point to its $359 price tag as too high given its limited range of abilities. The MP02 is supplied unlocked, and will work with any network that supports the main bands. It's a solid investment for those serious about cutting down on their screen time, and a nicely designed, secure device.
Nokia 110 4G
Nokia is synonymous with some of the more advanced dumb phones today, and devices such as the Nokia 2780 Flip are considered some of the most affordable practical flip phones. But for a dumb phone experience, the Nokia 110 4G could be right up your alley.
The phone itself is a compact device through and through, with little more than its 1.8-inch TFT LCD display, 3.5mm headphone jack, flashlight, a microUSB 2.0 port, and 1MP rear camera making up its polycarbonate plastic exterior. The shell is IP52-rated — meaning it offers some protection from dust and is splashproof.
In terms of features, you get a basic calculator, calendar, alarm, and Bluetooth 5.0 connection. The Nokia has 1GB of storage and 128MB of RAM, with the ability to insert MicroSD cards for added storage up to 32GB. Additionally, it runs on 4G VoLTE for simple internet browsing. Its 1450 mAh battery is another long-lasting one, with the ability to last up to 22 days on standby or 12 hours of calling on a single charge. Perhaps its most advanced features are nine different games, including the dumb phone classic Snake.
This is truly one of the simplest options you can find, and at $49.99, it's pretty affordable too. This is once again another phone that won't run on the likes of Verizon or AT&T, only functioning on T-Mobile and its MVNOs.
Easyfone Prime-A6
One demographic likely to lean towards using a dumb phone is seniors, who may find it hard to transition to the latest smartphone and might not need all the advanced functions. For such individuals, the Easyfone Prime-A6 is a highly recommended option.
As its name suggests, this is a device designed with ease-of-use topmost in mind. Its user interface is simple to navigate, and the unit has a comfortable keypad comprising 16 big, easy-to-push buttons. Talk-time is limited to 5.5 hours, with a very respectable 96-hour standby time from the 1050mAh battery. The device can't access the internet and has no camera, but comes with a handful of useful features for day-to-day life, such as alarms, a calculator, a notes app, Bluetooth, and a calendar. It even includes an easily accessible SOS button that can contact up to five designated contacts in case of emergencies.
As you might expect from a phone designed for seniors, the Prime-A6 is M4-rated — meaning hearing aids will pick up sound from the phone while minimizing background noise. It also has a T4 telecoil rating, meaning that sound can be directed to the user's hearing aid, without using the microphone. The device takes a nano SIM card, and charges via the included type C USB.
Keep in mind that the Easyfone Prime-A6 is only compatible with T-Mobile and its many cheaper mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), so no luck if you're using other providers such as AT&T or Verizon. Ultimately, if you're a senior, have kids with simple technology needs, or have accessibility requirements, this is an overall suitable choice. The device itself currently goes for $69.99 on Amazon.
BLU Z5
Straightforward, stylish, and extremely affordable, are all words that can describe the BLU Z5. This is as basic as a phone comes, making it a great choice for those who crave simplicity in their lives.
One of the standout features of the BLU Z5 is its durability. This is not too shocking considering the hardiness of some other dumb phones, but a test conducted by YouTuber Tech On Two Wheels demonstrated the BLU Z5's outstanding endurance to repeated drops, a rock to the screen, and even being run over by a car, before being subjected to prolonged exposure to salt water. This is better than you'd expect from a device that costs less than an average Uber Eats order.
Outside of this, what you see is pretty much what you get, and it comes with the expected features of a dumb phone, such as a 1.8-inch display, micro USB port, MP3 player, flashlight, and basic camera and video player capabilities. Worth mentioning are its six hours of call time and dual SIM card support for those who prefer to keep their calls separate. It also comes in a solid range of colors, including cyan, gray, blue, white, and black.
But one of the most attractive features of the BLU Z5 is its $22.99 price tag on Amazon. Buyers largely like its size and simplicity, but few recommend it for extensive daily use. If you're in the market for a dumb phone as a solid secondary device, there's more than enough here to be considered a selling point.
What made these dumb phones smarter than the rest?
The word "simple" is tossed around a good few times throughout this article, as this was the main driving factor in our selection choice. While there are some dumb phones out there that come closer to replicating the design and functions of a smartphone, many of these devices are often overpriced, have received mixed reviews, and may just remind you of how much more useful your smartphone is. We steered away from these to give those seeking to go through a full digital detox more options that better encouraged restraint and limited use.
Nevertheless, we still did our best to find phones that ranged in price and basic functions. Nothing on this list can compete with an iPhone 15, but even within these limits, you're sure to find at least one phone here compatible with your lifestyle. Whether you're focused on battery life, enhanced durability, security, or accessibility needs, we sought to ensure each phone had something to distinguish itself. This likewise applied to how we viewed prices, with options ranging from nearly $20 to over $300 in order to work within a wide budget range. Finally, we made sure that each phone received largely positive reviews from buyers and was recommended by reputable sources such as Good Housekeeping and Android Central.