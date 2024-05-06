5 Of The Best Dumb Phones You Can Still Get In 2024

In today's day and age, having anything less than the sleekest, most up-to-date smartphone in your pocket seems unthinkable. At the same time, it's easy to feel overwhelmed and exhausted by the myriad of digital tools, apps, and features at your disposal. If you're hungering for a simpler option or are seeking a digital detox, then a dumb phone could be the device for you.

A dumb phone, sometimes known as a feature phone, is any mobile phone whose primary functions are for calling and texting. These devices largely sacrifice the advanced functions we've come to expect in typical smartphones, such as touchscreen capabilities, internet connectivity, app selection, and a high-quality camera. Depending on your needs and willingness to readjust your habits, these limitations can prove beneficial.

Without a bevy of social media and streaming apps at your fingertips, these phones are great for those seeking to up their productivity. As the preinstalled apps don't require login details, and dumb phone handsets aren't designed with internet use in mind, they're less of a target for hackers — unlike smartphones running iOS or Android, which can be hacked in myriad unexpected ways.

Dumb phones also tend to be significantly cheaper than modern smartphones, with longer battery life and a reputation for durability. Even if you aren't willing to give up your smartphone entirely, dumb phones are good alternatives when you're looking to limit distractions. Here are some of the most worthwhile dumb phones on the market based on user reviews, functionality (or lack thereof), and price. More about our selection process can be read towards the end of this article.