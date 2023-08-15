10 Unexpected Ways Your Android Phone Could Be Hacked

You might imagine that a hacked Android phone shows some signs. Perhaps a text console screen mysteriously appears, and you see that someone named BlackHatBob is typing inscrutable commands at lightning speed. But often, attacks come in under the radar and are basically undetectable, at worst slowing your phone down slightly. And even if you're pretty security-conscious, modern hacks can come from some very unexpected directions.

Your phone's behavior might change if it's been hacked, depending on the goals and methods of the attacker. A simple adware infection will make itself known, of course — what use are ads that aren't seen? If your phone shows that you've made calls or sent texts that you're unfamiliar with, or if unexpected charges are showing up on your phone bill, those are other signs of attackers.

A hacked phone sometimes appears to be in use more than you're using it — perhaps it's using a lot of data or battery charge for no apparent reason, or it's hot when you're not using it. Those might be signs of unauthorized use. And while there are a lot of potential causes for poor performance, if your phone is suddenly, dramatically, and inexplicably slow, it's a good idea to look into that.