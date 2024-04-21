5 Of The Best T-Mobile Alternatives If You're Switching Mobile Service Providers

As great as T-Mobile can be, it's far from a perfect option. Sure, the major provider offers everything from entertainment perks to special home internet deals to national 5G coverage. But like every carrier, for all of T-Mobile's fair share of pros, its cons might not make it the best fit for you.

The brand's plans have been set at increasingly high prices, with its Go5G plan tying with Verizon as one of the most expensive options. Additionally, while T-Mobile's 5G network is rated among the best nationwide, its 4G/LTE coverage is far weaker when compared to other providers, especially in rural areas. Any of these factors may indicate that T-Mobile isn't the best fit for you or your lifestyle.

The good news is that you don't always have to turn to the big boys to get great all-around service. There's no shortage of smaller mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) that use the wireless capacity of the bigger providers, delivering some of the same nice perks at a more affordable rate. The following selection was chosen based on a combination of data offered, cost factors, user reviews, and industry opinions. More about our selection process can be read at the end of this article.