Google Fi Plans: How To Pick The Right One For You
Google Fi Wireless has been a favorite among users since its release in 2016. Running on T-Mobile's nationwide network means that this mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) is widely available across the country and comes with an assortment of perks. From unlimited high-speed data to the ability to make international calls at an affordable rate to near-effortless plan switching options, there's a lot to like about this versatile service.
Over the years, Google Fi has evolved to fit more lifestyles and expand its capabilities, from adding end-to-end encryption to calls to supporting iPhones running on 5G. The same can also be said about its plan options. In recent years, the company has cut down the cost of many of its plans while adding more data and perks, much to the delight of users. If you've ever considered making the switch to Google Fi, there hasn't been a better time to do it.
However, not all plans are created equal in the case of Google Fi. It's a good idea to invest some time in understanding what each option offers to ensure it will fit your lifestyle. Here's what to keep in mind with each Google Fi plan when picking the one that's right for you.
What to know about the Flexible plan
First up is Google Fi's Flexible Plan. This plan starts at a prepaid base fee of $20 a month. Every other line added incurs an additional $15, going up to $95 a month for six lines. Each option also comes with an additional $10 per GB fee. Once your data level is reached, all your data is free. After 15GB is used per member, however, you'll notice your data speed slows down to 256 kbps. This setup essentially works with and adapts to your data usage, eliminating the need to pay for excess data.
The plan allows for unlimited calls and texts with no fee for any North American calls. For international calls, Google Fi offers calling rates ranging from a few cents to up to $7.25 per minute, depending on where your call is going. It's also worth noting that iPhone users with a Flexible plan are not able to utilize Wi-Fi hotspots or tethering while venturing outside of the United States.
Ultimately, if your data needs aren't that extreme, this plan is a suitable choice. But for those who utilize more than a few gigabytes every month, there are better and more affordable options.
What to know about the Simply Unlimited plan
Google Fi's Simply Unlimited Plan comes with its fair share of advantages. The plan starts at $50 per month for a single line, but if you have two or three lines, the cost goes down to $40 and $30 per line, respectively. For plans with four or more lines, the price decreases to $25 per line. In other words, four lines only cost a total of $100 per month or $25 per line. Each line comes with 35 GB of data, which slows down to 256 kbps once that cap is hit. Additionally, each user gets 5 GB of Wi-Fi hotspot tethering.
The major downside with Simply Unlimited compared to other plans is where it can be used. While you can make calls to other countries from the United States for varying fees, those with this plan are unable to utilize call, text, or data services outside of the US, Canada, or Mexico.
Given how well-liked Google Fi is by travelers, the Simply Unlimited plan is somewhat lacking. However, for families that don't travel much out of the country and want a solid amount of data coverage, it's hard to beat the cost benefits that come with this option.
What to know about the Unlimited Plus plan
Last but not least is Google Fi's Unlimited Plus plan. Slightly more expensive than Simply Unlimited, this plan begins at a base cost of $65 per line and goes down in price with each additional line, going from $55 per line for two users, $45 for three, and $40 per line for four or more.
The unlimited part of its name isn't just for show. Google Fi's limitless call, text, and data capabilities are pushed to the max here, with the ability to text and use data in more than 200 different countries and regions. Likewise, you can make phone calls from the United States to over 50 countries entirely free of charge. Along with this, users are also treated to increased data with 50 GB per person and 100 GB of Google One storage for free. Additionally, each user gets six free months of YouTube Premium once activated from your account.
The only downside worth noting is that while the plan offers free full-speed hotspot tethering, it won't work for iPhone users traveling outside of the United States. Nevertheless, the pros outweigh the cons of Unlimited Plus. If you have a family, use a lot of data, or travel outside of the US often, this is your best bet when it comes to Google Fi plans.
Picking the right Google Fi plan
As with other service providers, what constitutes the best Google Fi plan depends entirely on your lifestyle and needs. If you don't travel outside the country often or require heavy data usage, Flexible or Simply Unlimited make suitable options. On the other end of the spectrum, for those who venture internationally on a regular basis or have a family with extensive data needs, it's worth investing in an Unlimited Plus plan. If you already have a Google Fi plan and are thinking about changing it, keep these factors in mind.
Your new plan will take place at the start of your next monthly bill cycle. This is the case for every Google Fi switch unless you're going from Simply Unlimited to Unlimited Plus, which will take place immediately. You may also notice that if you go from the flexible plan to an unlimited one, your bill will be higher than normal.
Given that Flexible plan costs are determined by the amount of data used, Google will charge you for your usage from the previous month and add that to the prepay amount for your unlimited bill. For those with group plans, the group owner decides what plan is used, which goes into effect for all others using the service.