Visible Wireless: Discounts & Perks You Should Know About

As a discount wireless service provider, Visible doesn't offer any sort of monumental perks like discounted or free streaming services, or special pricing for events or attractions as you'll find on things like T-Mobile's Magenta Status. That said, there are still some solid perks associated with a Visible Wireless plan.

A major perk of the service is unlimited use of your phone as a wireless hotspot. Even some flagship wireless plans still restrict how much you can use your phone as a wireless hotspot. In addition, both plans offer unlimited talk and text in both Mexico and Canada. In addition, Visible+ offers unlimited texting to over 200 countries, with calling available to over 30 countries.

One of the most notable perks from Visible is known as Visible Connection Protection. In the event that you're laid off during your time as a Visible Wireless customer, the company will cover three months of your phone service while you search for a new job.

Lastly, Visible Wireless offers a referral program for its users. Users get $20 in bill credits for every friend they refer. Better yet, the people you refer get $20 toward their first month of service, as well. So, if you've got enough interested friends, you could get $20 per month off your bill for quite some time and see substantial savings in your overall phone service costs.