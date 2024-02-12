T-Mobile Magenta Status: New Discounts & Perks You Should Know About
T-Mobile made waves in 2012 when it became the first carrier to offer a nationwide unlimited 4G data plan, which is now a common offering across carriers. Then, in 2016, the carrier launched T-Mobile Tuesdays, a loyalty program that offered free rewards and discounted prices from premium brands like Shell and MLB.TV. On February 7, 2024, the self-branded "Un-carrier" launched its Magenta Status loyalty program, giving T-Mobile members more bang for their buck.
To simplify things, the so-called Un-carrier did away with the T-Mobile Tuesday app and combined its deals with the new Magenta Status perks in the new T Life app. Members can manage all of their T-Mobile benefits, T-Mobile internet, SyncUP KIDS Watch settings, and their Magenta Pass with the T Life app, offering a streamlined experience. The company intends to make T Life the one-stop shop for all things T-Mobile. Regardless of their plans with the carrier, all T-Mobile members gain access to Magenta Status. The perks of this new program might just be good enough to win over users from other carriers. So, what are they exactly?
Entertainment perks are huge
T-Mobile members already had access to free Netflix (the only way to enjoy a free subscription to the streaming service at the time of writing) and Apple TV+. However, the carrier has boosted the benefits it offers to its Magenta members. Once a month, every month, T-Mobile members can receive a $5 ticket for everyone on their account. However, there's a caveat. Similar to how the carrier offered $5 tickets for Martin Scorcese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" in 2023, the Magenta Status perk is only for a movie of T-Mobile's choosing. February's $5 film is "Bob Marley: One Love."
Live entertainment fans have much to look forward to, as Magenta Status offers 25% off on tickets to Live Nation amphitheaters and other select venues year-round. Additionally, participating venues offer a complimentary Quick Pass, giving members expedited entry to the event. No need to wait in lines. There are other perks, as well. Magenta Status members also gain access to the best seats with the best views and VIP lounges at select venues, according to the company. These lounges include charging tables and private bars.
Magenta Status makes traveling easier
With travel rates at an all-time high, T-Mobile knew it couldn't offer its customers any perks without making it easier to globetrot. Magenta Status gets members 15% off on all Hilton brands worldwide. If they sign up before March 31, 2025, members will be automatically upgraded to Hilton Honors Silver, earning themselves free Wi-Fi, a free fifth-night stay, and discounts on spa experiences. Without Magenta Status, it takes 10 stays at a Hilton hotel to attain Silver benefits.
Anyone renting a gas-powered car from Dollar saves themselves the hassle of filling it up with fuel before returning it. Alternatively, if travelers rent an EV (which is comparable to gas-powered cars in the cold) from Hertz, they don't have to recharge it before returning it to the lot. There's typically an additional charge for not filling up a car before turning in the keys, but T-Mobile now takes care of any fees for its members. This saves renters a last-minute trip to fuel up when they really want to get to their destination. The new perks are available to "most" prepaid plan subscribers and all postpaid plan customers, the company says.