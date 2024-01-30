Are Electric Vehicles Actually Better Than Gas In Intense Cold Weather Conditions?

The existence of electric vehicles has been a bit of a divisive topic for many, especially for lower-income individuals, for a variety of reasons. First, there's the hefty price tag attached to electric vehicles, which is out of reach for many. Second, the range an EV can travel on a single charge makes many potential owners anxious. The bigger concern, as it relates to range, is how well EVs perform in different temperatures. Cold weather is a significant concern for EV owners and those on the fence about purchasing one because freezing temperatures adversely affect even internal combustion engine vehicles.

EVs use considerably more energy in colder climates, resulting in a loss of range because of the need to keep the cabin and battery pack warm. However, gas-powered vehicles also lose range when it's cold because of denser air, increasing aerodynamic drag on the overall vehicle and decreasing tire pressure. On top of that, all of the vehicle's fluids take longer to warm up to their optimal operating temperatures. But what data is there to support whether one type of vehicle is better than the other?