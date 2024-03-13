Mint Mobile: Discounts & Perks You Should Know About

The first and foremost way to save with Mint Mobile is to understand how their basic plan works. For 5GB/month and 5G coverage, the basic plan costs $15/mo. However, that $15/mo is only good if you pre-pay for 12 months. Should you buy the basic plan for 3 or 6 months, you'll end up paying $25/mo or $20/mo, respectively. But there's a catch (in a good way).

Mint Mobile is currently offering a limited-time promotion for new customers. For your first three months, you can buy their basic package at that coveted $15/mo rate. In other words, you don't have to sign up for a full year to enjoy the low rate of the full-year plan. Instead, you can pay $45 to try out the basic package for three months. If it's not to your liking, you don't have to renew. Once those three months are up, you can decide to change plans, switch coverage, or renew the basic package.

We aren't sure how long the offer will last, so it's well worth trying out now if you're in between carriers. Mint Mobile is already the top choice for budget-friendly service, and this three-month promotion gives an additional boost to its attractiveness.

Such promotions aren't uncommon for Mint Mobile. In December of 2023, it announced a deal to save up to $200 on a Google Pixel 8 Pro with additional savings on the Mint Mobile data plan. It wasn't the first opportunity to save with Mint Mobile, and it's doubtful it will be the last.