Here's How Mint Mobile Can Help You Save Big On A Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best phones on the market and the best phone tech giant Google has produced so far. It's all built on Google's powerful new Tensor G3 chip, with a Titan M2 CoProcessor helping out with security. Add in 12 GB of RAM and seven years of guaranteed software updates, and you have an immensely powerful phone that should last a very long time.

While most modern smartphones tend to come with more oomph than most users actually need, there are areas where they differ in quality quite drastically. One of these areas is their cameras, and as anyone who's obsessively photographed their lunch for Instagram knows, a good quality camera is very important.

Fortunately for Google, the Pixel 8 Pro's camera system is one of the best, if not the best, on the market at the moment. Macro photography has greatly improved compared to previous generations; other photography styles come with a significant quality boost, and then there's Google's vast array of AI-powered tools, which will tidy everything up afterward.

Beyond the basics, there are a few more elaborate features too. The phone even has a built-in temperature sensor and a subsequent thermometer app. The "Read Aloud & Translate" feature allows you to turn text from websites or documents into an audio file you can listen to or forward. Other neat features like "AI Wallpaper" make customizing your device a simple process with excellent results.