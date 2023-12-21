Here's How Mint Mobile Can Help You Save Big On A Google Pixel 8 Pro
The Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best phones on the market and the best phone tech giant Google has produced so far. It's all built on Google's powerful new Tensor G3 chip, with a Titan M2 CoProcessor helping out with security. Add in 12 GB of RAM and seven years of guaranteed software updates, and you have an immensely powerful phone that should last a very long time.
While most modern smartphones tend to come with more oomph than most users actually need, there are areas where they differ in quality quite drastically. One of these areas is their cameras, and as anyone who's obsessively photographed their lunch for Instagram knows, a good quality camera is very important.
Fortunately for Google, the Pixel 8 Pro's camera system is one of the best, if not the best, on the market at the moment. Macro photography has greatly improved compared to previous generations; other photography styles come with a significant quality boost, and then there's Google's vast array of AI-powered tools, which will tidy everything up afterward.
Beyond the basics, there are a few more elaborate features too. The phone even has a built-in temperature sensor and a subsequent thermometer app. The "Read Aloud & Translate" feature allows you to turn text from websites or documents into an audio file you can listen to or forward. Other neat features like "AI Wallpaper" make customizing your device a simple process with excellent results.
You can correct one of the Pixel 8 Pro's few flaws
While the Pixel 8 Pro's price isn't as crazy as Samsung or Apple's current flagship efforts, it has crept upwards since the previous generation. This was one of the few downsides we found with Google's main smartphone, but there is a way around it.
You can offset the price bump and add a bit of a bonus thanks to a promotion Mint Mobile is currently running. Under the terms of the promotion, you can save $200 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro and receive a free Pixel Watch 2. The offer runs from now until 12/31/2023 — or while supplies last.
The Pixel Watch 2 in itself is a great bonus, thanks to how feature-packed, versatile, and customizable that smartwatch is. It will pair seamlessly with the Pixel 8 Pro, as both devices are part of Google's ecosystem and quite literally made for each other. There's also somewhat of a style match between the phone and smartwatch if matching accessories appeal to you.
Google's Pixel Watch 2 is built on an entirely new chipset, IP68 waterproof, durable, and is absolutely ram-packed with sensors. These sensors are arguably what set it apart, as the ability to track health and sleep is central to any smartwatch. More sensors and a better chipset mean the watch has more data to go off and can subsequently produce more accurate readings. It's also Android-based, like most other Google products, and widely compatible with other non-Pixel devices.