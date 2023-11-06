4 Useful Google Pixel Watch 2 Features Every Owner Should Know About By Now

With a new chipset and health sensors, the Pixel Watch 2 is one of the best smartwatches for Android users. In their review of the device, SlashGear's Andy Zahn writes that the Pixel Watch 2 "is absolutely loaded with sensors, both for the purpose of measuring and tracking your health and fitness to generally increase the functionality of the watch."

Thanks to Wear OS 4, based on Android 13, the Pixel Watch 2 now provides better battery life, new apps for Google apps like Calendar and Gmail, and a new backup/restore tool that facilitates easier switching between phones. However, amidst all the top improvements, users often miss some underrated, but useful features that can help them on a daily basis.

Did you know you can capture the on-screen content on your Pixel Watch 2 as a screenshot? Further, you can change the screen orientation, personalize the notifications, and customize a watch face by swapping complications. These are the four useful features that every Pixel Watch 2 owner should know about.