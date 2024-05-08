Your Old Tamagotchi Might Be Worth More Than You Realize

If you weren't a kid during the '90s to enjoy the Tamagotchi craze, you might not understand this particular craze. In the same way, though, those '90s kids will never understand their parents having a pet rock. The Tamagotchi was a little egg-shaped device on a keychain and on the front of that egg was a digital screen with a pixelated animal for the owner to take care of. It was marketed as "a tiny pet from cyberspace who needs your love to survive and grow." Kind of like the video game "The Sims," the owner has to feed and care for the animal, or it could perish.

In 1997, the original Tamagotchi retailed for roughly $15. It was incredibly accessible. However, due to its popularity, it was hard to come by during the holidays. Well, its popularity is on the rise once again. Not only has Bandai released over 60 new Tamagotchi-type variations and apps – including the wrist worn Tamagotchi Smart Plus – but it also relaunched the original iteration for its 20th anniversary in 2017.

This has kickstarted a new interest in the digital pet, which has greatly increased the original Tamagotchi's value. While you might be able to get one of the newer versions or the relaunched original variation at Target, Walmart, or Amazon for $19.99, you'll need to say goodbye to your savings if you want one of the genuine originals.