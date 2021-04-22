Tamagotchi Pix is the first virtual pet to have a built-in camera

The Bandai America lineup of Tamagotchi virtual pets has been around for many years. The company has announced a new version called Tamagotchi Pix, the first virtual pet to feature an integrated camera. Bandai America says the camera will allow users to take pictures with their virtual pet and interact with the character in a new way.

The company has integrated new ways to interact and play with the virtual pets. Users can cook for their character, have food delivered, take pictures of their adventures, and explore the real world to meet other Tamagotchi friends. How the user raises their character impacts the gameplay in unique ways.

Users can now enjoy personal rooms and gameplay that will dictate the character’s future profession when they go back to Tamagotchi Planet. Preorders for Tamagotchi Pix start today online via Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Toys “R” Us. In Canada, fans can get one of the new devices at EB Games.

Tamagotchi Pix doesn’t require an Internet connection to interact with the virtual pet allowing kids to take care of it wherever they go. Players have new ways to interact with their virtual pets, including painting, cooking, and exploring. Tamagotchi Pix features touch buttons to allow the user to interact in a more intricate and engaging manner.

By exploring the real world, players can meet 100 Tamagotchi friends. As players raise the virtual pet and help decide its future profession, what they do influences the next egg they will take care of. Four shells are available, including pink and purple, both available for preorder now. Blue and green colors will come soon. Tamagotchi Pix is aimed at 6 to 12-year-olds and sells for $59.99.