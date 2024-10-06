13 Of The Weirdest Gadgets Sold In The 1990s

Long before the iPhone took the world by storm, another device promised to be the end-all be-all item everyone would be carrying — the personal digital assistant, or PDA (also sometimes known as a Palm Pilot).

Ironically, it was Apple that created this category of device with the Newton MessagePad in 1993, which was the blueprint for all PDA's to come. The Newton MessagePad featured a black-and-white screen, stylus, and productivity-oriented software like calendars, word processors, contact information, and more. It even let you read e-books before the Kindle was a twinkle in Bezos's eye. Rather than use buttons or touch keyboard, PDAs had you write things out letter-by-letter using the stylus. Some PDAs even ran Windows — albeit, a heavily limited version.

Palm Pilots were made cool and simultaneously hamstrung by the technology of the time. Early versions had no Internet connectivity, so you had to wire it up to your computer or use an IR port until later Wi-Fi and cell support came around. They were expensive — the Palm III cost $399 in 1998 — niche, and more status symbol than essential work tool. They morphed slowly into early Blackberry-like devices, those pre-smartphone business phones such as the Palm Treo 650, which had a full keyboard. You know what happens next: smartphones put PDAs in the ground, and their manufacturers either went bankrupt or became a shadow of themselves.

