6 Gadgets From The '80s That Shaped Modern Tech

The 1980s were a time of significant change in the tech world. The personal computer industry exploded with numerous manufacturers warring with each other while offering little in the way of interoperability. Video games were booming both in arcades and at home until consoles declined steeply in 1983, only for Nintendo to revive the industry in 1985 with its NES console and revolutionize portable entertainment with the release of the portable handheld Game Boy console in 1989.

Advertisement

Portability also played a role in how the music industry changed, with cassettes and compact discs overtaking vinyl records as the decade went on, thanks in part to being easy to listen to on the go. It also helped that CDs didn't have audible background noise that wasn't present on the master tape. Portable video hadn't matured yet, but on-demand viewing had, as the '80s were when videotape became sufficiently viable for home use. This allowed for recording of TV shows and on-demand viewing of both those and pre-recorded videotapes available for rent and sale.

Even what we would come to refer to as home automation or smart home products started to really come into focus in the '80s thanks to the popularity of The Clapper, which was basically an offline, sound-activated version of today's smart plugs. And the sneakily efficient yet powerful ARM CPUs that power all sorts of modern computing devices? Those emerged in the '80s, too. Let's look at some of the '80s gadgets that shaped tech as we know it.

Advertisement