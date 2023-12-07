5 VHS Tapes Worth Way More Than You'd Think
Despite being outdated (both in terms of convenience and quality), there is still a market — or really, an aftermarket — for VHS tapes, particularly when it comes to someone's personal collection. And as with any rarities, whether they're limited-release video games or decades-old media, that also means the occasional transaction at an astronomical price.
Some VHS tapes have indeed sold (and continue to sell) for the kind of money that could change a person's life, but don't expect to dig an old copy of a Disney favorite out of the attic and buy a new car. Condition is extremely important, with the highest-value tapes usually still in their original plastic wrapper, though having them graded isn't always necessary. Rarity and specific editions are also important since even opened and used copies of some films have sold for thousands of dollars due to limited release covers, low production numbers, and a multitude of other factors. Actual interest is the biggest factor, however. No matter how rare or possibly unique a given VHS tape is, and no matter how good its condition, if nobody wants it or wants to pay the perceived market value for it, it won't sell.
Regardless of whether you're looking to buy or sell, it's important to do your homework beforehand. Is your copy of "Beauty and the Beast" a black diamond release? Is that version of "The Terminator" a first release? There's a lot to consider.
The Goonies ($4,900)
Indeed, a graded version of "The Goonies" sold at auction for $50,000, but even non-graded versions can be worth quite a bit of cash. On its own, this VHS release of "The Goonies" still managed to sell for $4,9000 via eBay auction, with no official grading or sealed plastic display case.
Much of this edition's value comes down to a combination of being a first release and being preserved in the shrink wrap with the Warner Home Video watermark stamps still intact. First editions and releases tend to be a big deal for many collectors since they're definitively the earliest versions made publicly available, and in some instances, they may contain content (music, edits, etc) that is omitted or otherwise changed in subsequent releases. And, of course, sealed copies still in their original packaging are preferable to open and used ones to a number of collectors.
It may not be as valuable as One-eyed Willy's treasure in this case, but it could still help the neighborhood.
Wallace & Gromit The Curse of the Were-Rabbit ($6,792.50)
"Wallace & Gromit" are about as beloved as they are somewhat niche in the broader scope of pop culture, but that doesn't mean the 2006 VHS release is without value. In fact, it's apparently worth quite a bit to the right collectors.
2006 was the year VHS as a medium finally began to peter out, with studios and distributors finally dropping the format in order to focus entirely on disc-based options like DVD.
The reason this is important to the cheese-loving duo is because "Were-Rabbit" was either the last or one of the last (depending on who you ask) animated movies Dreamworks ever put out on VHS. So, while you can still find this bizarre stop-motion Halloween vegetable horror show (as in, it's horrific to vegetables) on DVD and streaming services, you're not going to come across a tape of it all that easily. Or cheaply.
Cars ($14,000)
Pixar's "Cars" isn't terribly old compared to a lot of the other movies on this list, having been released in 2006, but age isn't what made this VHS sell for $14,000. You can still watch Lightning McQueen's (and friends') adventures via several other types of media, but "Cars" on VHS is special because it never saw a regular retail release.
It was part of the Disney Movie Club, which meant only members were able to order the tape. While there aren't any concrete numbers floating around out there, it does indicate that this particular VHS was released in much smaller numbers than other non-exclusive Disney films.
Beyond the limited release, it's also thought to be the very last VHS release of any Disney film ever, with the company moving on to DVD and then Blu-ray. Some even believe that "Cars" may be one of, if not the final movies (out of all films in history) to be released on VHS, making this an exceptionally valuable and unique item from a historical standpoint.
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre ($16,000)
Yes, there is value and historical significance in the horror genre, with Tobe Hooper's original film being one of many noteworthy contributions. The VHS sweet spot tends to be between the 70s and 90s, and for horror films, a release somewhere in the 80s is often the most desirable.
So this 1982 Wizard Video release of "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" on VHS hits all the right notes — in addition to being sealed in shrink wrap. This particular copy was also graded 80+ overall by VGGrader, which provides grading services for action figures, video games, VHS tapes, and more.
While the listing information is sparse on details, this release was allegedly a very big deal for Wizard Video as it was believed to be the primary reason for the company's success as a video distributor, which had a slow start in 1981 but picked up significantly once it began releasing several New Line Cinema properties.
Star Wars: A New Hope ($95,000 - $114,000)
It's probably no surprise to find something from "Star Wars" on the list, let alone as the most expensive entry. It is an extremely popular series worth billions at this point, after all. Technically speaking, this edition of "A New Hope" sold for $95,000, which was the winning final bid, but ended up at $114,000 due to the Buyer's Premium fee. Either way, it's still quite the price for the movie that kicked off a decades-long franchise.
Before you get too excited, know that this particular edition of the original "Star Wars" was one of the original 1982 "big box" releases, still sealed and sporting its original studio logo (in this case, Twentieth Century Fox) watermarks. It's also supposedly one of 27 known versions, making it exceptionally rare. It was also graded at an overall 8.0 and an A- seal rating by Beckett Collectibles.
The odds of getting a hold of a similar VHS version of "A New Hope" may not be 3,720 to one (in either direction), but you probably have a better chance of hitting a two-meter-wide thermal exhaust port from a moving snub fighter.