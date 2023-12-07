5 VHS Tapes Worth Way More Than You'd Think

Despite being outdated (both in terms of convenience and quality), there is still a market — or really, an aftermarket — for VHS tapes, particularly when it comes to someone's personal collection. And as with any rarities, whether they're limited-release video games or decades-old media, that also means the occasional transaction at an astronomical price.

Some VHS tapes have indeed sold (and continue to sell) for the kind of money that could change a person's life, but don't expect to dig an old copy of a Disney favorite out of the attic and buy a new car. Condition is extremely important, with the highest-value tapes usually still in their original plastic wrapper, though having them graded isn't always necessary. Rarity and specific editions are also important since even opened and used copies of some films have sold for thousands of dollars due to limited release covers, low production numbers, and a multitude of other factors. Actual interest is the biggest factor, however. No matter how rare or possibly unique a given VHS tape is, and no matter how good its condition, if nobody wants it or wants to pay the perceived market value for it, it won't sell.

Regardless of whether you're looking to buy or sell, it's important to do your homework beforehand. Is your copy of "Beauty and the Beast" a black diamond release? Is that version of "The Terminator" a first release? There's a lot to consider.