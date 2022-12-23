The 12 Rarest Nintendo Switch Games

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In recent years, we've seen a consistent trend away from physical media and toward digital storage of music, movies, and games. As reported by Ars Technica, physical video sales (DVD, Blu-ray, etc.) dropped by roughly half between 2014 and 2018. That's driven in large part by the growing buffet of streaming services that grant access to a library of content for a small monthly fee.

At present, there isn't really a widely adopted video game analog-to-streaming-video service, so physical game sales have remained comparatively strong. Still, digital downloads have gained ground in recent years, and in 2020, they outsold physical games for the first time (via Screen Rant). This cultural shift away from physical media has presented a challenge to game collectors, who pride themselves on comprehensive collections.

The combination of digital storefronts and the indie game renaissance means that some games are harder to find in a physical format than others — if they're even available at all. Many popular digital-only games have opted for limited physical runs, meaning you're unlikely to get your hands on them unless you're savvy enough to get in early or have deep enough pockets to buy them on the aftermarket with a markup. Sometimes you've just got to have it, so for the completionists among you, here are 12 of the hardest games to find for the Nintendo Switch.