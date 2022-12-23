The 12 Rarest Nintendo Switch Games
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In recent years, we've seen a consistent trend away from physical media and toward digital storage of music, movies, and games. As reported by Ars Technica, physical video sales (DVD, Blu-ray, etc.) dropped by roughly half between 2014 and 2018. That's driven in large part by the growing buffet of streaming services that grant access to a library of content for a small monthly fee.
At present, there isn't really a widely adopted video game analog-to-streaming-video service, so physical game sales have remained comparatively strong. Still, digital downloads have gained ground in recent years, and in 2020, they outsold physical games for the first time (via Screen Rant). This cultural shift away from physical media has presented a challenge to game collectors, who pride themselves on comprehensive collections.
The combination of digital storefronts and the indie game renaissance means that some games are harder to find in a physical format than others — if they're even available at all. Many popular digital-only games have opted for limited physical runs, meaning you're unlikely to get your hands on them unless you're savvy enough to get in early or have deep enough pockets to buy them on the aftermarket with a markup. Sometimes you've just got to have it, so for the completionists among you, here are 12 of the hardest games to find for the Nintendo Switch.
Heaven's Machine
Super Rare Games is a video game publisher and distributor with a focus on indie games. It's known for taking existing independent titles, typically those which are primarily or strictly digital, and giving them a print run on the Nintendo Switch. "Heaven's Machine" was the first purely physical game in the Super Rare Shorts series (via Nintendo Life). You play as Jack, an explorer aboard a procedurally generated cosmic train, racing toward heaven.
Each stage is a frenetic shoot 'em up, with each level and its collection of enemies randomly composed. The upshot is that each level, even each playthrough, is a unique experience. The downside is that sometimes you end up in a room with no cover and way too many enemies. Reviews were middling, but there's something to be said for what Super Rare Games is doing. The Shorts series focuses on indie developers with small-scale games which wouldn't have a chance at a larger studio. It's essentially developing the equivalent of a short story market for video games, where untested talents can hone their skills and build an audience. And that's an objectively good thing.
Unlike some of the other games from Super Rare, "Heaven's Machine" will never release in the eShop, and only 2,000 physical copies were produced. If you want one now, you'll have to buy it on the secondary market. If you can find it.
The Flame in the Flood
Another title from Super Rare Games, "The Flame in the Flood" operates on a similar foundation as "Heaven's Machine," with the obvious exception of the environment. Players trade in a cosmic train for an overflowing river, still procedurally generated, punctuated by intermittent island clusters. You play as a survivor traveling with her dog, both on foot and on a raft on a journey of survival set during an ambiguous post apocalypse (via GameSpot).
On screen, you have status windows measuring hunger, thirst, body temperature, exhaustion, and injury. It's up to you to keep them all in the figurative green and stay alive. You'll do that by searching for supplies or crafting what you need from supplies found on the islands. Unfortunately, resources are scarce, and you're limited by how much you can carry.
The game is available on the Nintendo eShop for $14.99, but physical copies were limited to 5,000 copies which went on sale in April 2018 (via Super Rare Games). It shipped with interior art, a sticker, and a trading card pack as well as the physical game cartridge. All physical copies are sold out, but you can get one for $100 or more on the secondary market.
Evoland
"Evoland" is a game so rich in concept, it's a mystery it's not more well known. The game takes you through the history and evolution of video game design over the course of its story, and it's an integral part of the way the game works. In the opening screens, players find themselves in a monochrome and low-detail landscape akin to the games you might have played on your original Game Boy.
As you traverse the world and unlock abilities, your character will be able to interact in new ways, including spatial and combat abilities. As you progress, the game will transition from 8-bit to 16-bit, then from 2D to 3D. You'll also switch from simple hack-and-slash to more complex turn-based combat (via Switch RPG). You can even revisit past levels with your new abilities intact, after reaching the end of the game and acquiring an airship.
It's available for digital download on the eShop for $19.99, but if you want a physical copy it's going to cost you. Only 5,000 physical copies of the "Evoland Legendary Edition" were released. It came with a cartridge, 20-page color manual, trading cards, and a sticker (via Nintendo Life). Today, that same physical copy, now used, could run you a few hundred dollars.
Shelter Generations
"Shelter Generations" takes players on a stylized journey through untouched wilds. You play as a mother lynx, traversing landscapes untouched by humanity as you hunt for food and protect your offspring. At first, your cubs are too small to leave the comfort of the den and you need to venture out in search of resources to bring back to them. As the seasons change and a year passes, they will venture out with you. The gameplay changes as you transition from provider to protector (via Nintendo Insider).
"Shelter Generations" actually includes two games, the previously described "Shelter 2" and a prequel called "Paws." The bundle is available on the Nintendo eShop for $19.99 (at the time of this writing it's on sale, bringing the price down to $7.99) but physical copies were limited. As explained by Switch Player, a limited run was produced by Super Rare Games, with 3,000 copies produced. It got the typical treatment, with included trading cards and a sticker.
The second game, titled "Paws," puts players in the body of the same lynx, when she was a cub herself, flipping the game dynamics on its head. The game sold out and limited availability has pushed the secondary market price up to about $200.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Master Edition
"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" remains the flagship title for the Nintendo Switch and we're not so patiently awaiting its sequel. It builds on a decades-long legacy of solid gameplay in an evolving yet familiar fantasy world. When "Breath of the Wild" was announced along with the Nintendo Switch, excitement was at a fever pitch at what would be the first truly open-world "Zelda" title.
To celebrate the return of Link, Zelda, and all our favorite characters from Hyrule, Nintendo released two collector's bundles. The Special Edition included the game, a Sheikah Slate case, collectible coin, themed tapestry, and a CD soundtrack with 24 tracks from the game. A second bundle was offered, the Master Edition, and it included everything from the Special Edition as well as a collectible statue of the Master Sword (via Attack of the Fanboy). The bundle retailed for $129.99.
According to Nintendo of America's president and chief operating officer, the Master Editions were extremely limited in quantity and wouldn't be offered again (via Polygon). As a result, they sold out quickly and soon started appearing on reseller sites. Today, an unopened Master Edition can run you thousands of dollars.
Earthlock
"Earthlock" takes inspiration from the '90s-era RPGs which came before. If you've ever played even a single "Final Fantasy" game, you'll be right at home with "Earthlock" (via Pure Nintendo). The story takes place on the world of Umbra, a world which has, sometime in the not-so-distant past, stopped spinning. As a result, one side of the planet is a scorched desert bathed in constant light. The other side is a frozen tundra forever plunged in darkness. People have survived on the thin border between the two hemispheres, a band of land which remains livable. You and your companions, a posse of adventurers, journey deeper into a mystery that could ultimately save the planet.
It's available for direct download on the Nintendo eShop for $29.90, but there was a brief moment in 2019 when you could have purchased a physical copy. The developers, Snow Castle Games, partnered with Super Rare for a limited release. The limited edition got the usual treatment, with stickers and cards, and a 5,000 unit limit. If that isn't rare enough, there's also a collector's edition, limited to 1,000 copies, which included a 220-page artbook, two comics, a soundtrack, and more (via Snow Castle Games). Today you can find one for about $150, plus shipping.
Worms: WMD
Worms are among the most plentiful animals on the planet (via Science). You can find them practically anywhere and it won't cost you a thing. Sadly, "Worms: WMD" isn't as easy to get your hands on. It continues the "Worms" series which began with the very first "Worms" game, released for Amiga computers in 1995. Players engage in turn-based explosive combat with human players or computer-generated opponents. You'll move your slithering battalions across various maps and unique landscapes using an array of gadgets and weapons in the struggle for wormy victory (via IGN).
The digital version will only cost you $6 on the Nintendo eShop, but physical copies were limited to 4,000 units (via Nintendo Life) and they got snatched up quickly. Our money is on a swarm of 4,000 early birds. Sadly, "Worms" video games don't duplicate when you cut them in half, and there's no sign that additional copies will enter the market any time soon. Or ever. For now, you're left to dig up your own copy on the reseller market and pay $300 or more for the privilege.
Human: Fall Flat
"Human: Fall Flat" is the rare game that is exactly what it claims to be on its face. It endeavors to answer the question: What if people had the rigidity of jellyfish, the coordination of toddlers, and the temperament of lemmings? And what if we made them solve puzzles in a changing obstacle course? You play as a human, and you fall flat. A lot.
You play as an amorphous blob person, which you can customize using simple art tools to draw on whatever details you please. The world is likewise lacking in detail while still maintaining variety. You'll move from castles to gardens as you painfully solve puzzles with your boneless shuffling goo person. It's not really a game you can skill your way through, and that's intentional. Half the fun is watching your character flop around, completely failing to do whatever you intended.
Once again, the folks at Super Rare Games are responsible for its limited physical run. Only 5,000 copies were produced, and they include a vinyl soundtrack in addition to the usual trading cards and sticker (via Nintendo Everything). The game's sole print run is sold out, but used copies can be picked up for about $100.
Gris
"Gris" takes players on a largely pacifist platformer adventure. There is no combat in the traditional sense, but there is menace. As you explore various locations, collecting artifacts and restoring light and life to your world, you're haunted by a shadowy creature who threatens to consume you. Every artifact you discover unlocks new abilities, including shapeshifting into animals, which help you get through the various challenges you'll encounter.
According to Forbes, it's well worth the time and the price to play, largely because of its gorgeous aesthetic and affecting ambiance. You can pick it up today on the eShop for $16.99 or you can hunt down a physical copy. In the summer of 2019, Special Reserve Games produced a limited run of collector's bundles with various goodies at various price points. The Signature Edition included an instruction manual, a hardcover artbook, sheet music, and a vinyl record set with the game's soundtrack, as well as a painting by the game's creator (via Noob Feed). It ran $250 at release, increasing its rarity from the jump. A more affordable option was offered in the Switch Reserve package, which included the game, an instruction manual, game art, and a collector's box for $34.99.
That was a steal if you got it before orders closed on July 17, 2019. Because if you want the most affordable option today, it'll cost you $299.99 on Amazon.
Fox n Forests
"Fox n Forests" takes the familiarity of a classic platformer and merges it with the kinds of creative game mechanics modern indie games have come to be known for. You play as the titular fox on a mission to save the many forests of your home world from an encroaching evil entity (via Den of Geek).
An engaging platformer featuring a courageous woodland animal in his natural habitat might have been enough on its own, but "Fox n Forests" utilizes an interesting game mechanic in which you can change the seasons with a press of a button. The season change produces aesthetic changes as the landscape shifts from summer to winter, but it also reveals additional pathways only seen during certain seasons. Solving puzzles and progressing throughout the game relies on strategic season shifts in addition to the usual skillset.
The game received a limited physical release from Strictly Limited Games with two purchase options. The first was the standard edition included only the game and was limited to 3,000 copies (via Destructoid). A collector's edition included a soundtrack, artbook, sticker sheet, poster, and postcards, in addition to the game. Today you'll pay upwards of $600 for a collector's edition on eBay.
Skylanders Imaginators
Generally speaking, you have your video games, and your video game toys, and the two don't usually cross over. "Skylanders" succeeded in merging the physical and the digital by making its figures an integral part of the gameplay experience. It allowed kids (and adults) to enjoy their game while also having a physical toy to represent that experience, not to mention look cool on a shelf.
On other consoles, players rely on a portal peripheral which acts as the sensor to detect the figures. The Switch simplified the interface by ditching the portal. That's because the Switch is already equipped to scan figures thanks to Nintendo's own Amiibo line. The Switch took a game that historically took up considerable real estate on your mantle or living room floor and made it infinitely more portable. Then Activision stopped producing the game, and the prices online began skyrocketing (via Forbes).
The trouble is, even if you have figures, there's no digital version of the game available. The only way to play is to get your hands on a physical cartridge and figures, all of which are totally out of production. That leaves the secondary market, where bundles of the game and figures command hundreds of dollars.
Celeste
"Celeste" is one of the best platformers of the modern era, perfectly blending nostalgia for the games of yesteryear with inventive gameplay and a touching narrative. You play as Madeline, a young woman on a journey of self-discovery which has brought her to the foot of the titular Mt. Celeste. As you climb the mountain, you gain new abilities, encounter ghosts, a suspiciously familiar crow, a mischievous elderly woman, and your own inner shadow self as you solve increasingly difficult stages.
The digital game retails for $19.99 in the Nintendo eShop, but fans had a brief window during 2018 when they could purchase a physical collector's edition. The physical run was produced by Limited Run Games and came in two varieties. The standard edition included only the game, but the collector's edition came with all kinds of goodies. The game came in a collector's box filled with a strawberry plush (a symbol familiar to fans of the game), a poster, a soundtrack on cassette tape (another great nod to the game), stickers, patch, postcards, and a recipe for strawberry pie (via Hey Poor Player). The bundle was limited to 2,500 copies and is, of course, no longer available. A used copy will set you back a few hundred dollars, based on current listings. The makers of "Celeste" have announced a new game, so there's a chance to get in on the next rare Switch title.