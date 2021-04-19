Celeste developer Extremely OK Games teases the next big indie hit

Since its release back in 2018, Celeste has become one of the most popular indie games around. Now, the developers behind Celeste have announced what’s coming up next. Extremely OK Games today revealed a new title called Earthblade, though many specific details are being kept under wraps for now.

In fact, in a blog post today, Extremely OK Games says that this is the “vibe reveal” for Earthblade, as the studio has revealed a poster sporting the game’s logo and a snippet of music from the title. The poster and logo were made by Pedro Medeiros while the music is by Lena Raine, both of whom worked on Celeste. Both the poster and music can be found in a separate page on the Extremely OK website.

Earthblade is described as “A 2D explor-action game in a seamless pixel art world.” That’s about all we’re getting for now, as Extremely OK Games founder Maddy Thorson suggests that the studio would like to save to most of the important details “for a big reveal that will hopefully blow your socks off.”

“It’ll probably be a while before you get more information about Earthblade,” Thorson wrote today. “When we finally do show it off, be sure to point your feet away from animals and small children, and prepare for your footwear to be blasted clean off your feet. In the meantime, now you know the general vibe. Vibe reveal!”

Thorson isn’t able to give us an idea of when the game will release, but suggests that it’s still a long time off. Just as well, we’re not sure when we’re going to get that big reveal, but we’ve probably got a wait before us on that front as well. We’ll let you know when Extremely OK Games reveals more about Earthblade, but for now, just know that the work on the studio’s next game is underway.