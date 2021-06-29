Two classic Final Fantasy games are leaving Steam next month: Here’s why

Square Enix has revealed that it will soon be removing a couple of classic Final Fantasy games from Steam. Both Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI are slated to be delisted from Steam next month, and once they’re gone, they probably aren’t coming back. This announcement leaves those who want to buy either game just weeks to pick them up.

As spotted by Kotaku, both Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI show new messages near the top of their Steam listings. “This game will no longer be available for purchase after July 27, 2021. Instead, please purchase the pixelated remaster version of ‘FINAL FANTASY V,’ coming soon,” the message on FFV‘s store page reads. Square Enix has published almost the same exact message to Final Fantasy VI‘s page.

So-called “Pixel Remasters” of the first six Final Fantasy games were announced during E3 2021, though the announcement was brief and didn’t offer many looks at the games’ new graphics. Graphics have actually been a point of contention for the existing Steam versions of Final Fantasy V and VI, however, as they use updated graphics that dramatically change the way sprites and character portraits look.

It’s worth pointing out that the Steam versions of Final Fantasy III and Final Fantasy IV don’t seem to be going anywhere. The Steam listings for both of those games have not been updated with the same message that is currently on the FFV and VI listings, though the titles for both have been updated to refer to them as “3D remakes.” Indeed, it seems that these versions of Final Fantasy III and VI will exist alongside their Pixel Remasters, whenever those may arrive.

We still don’t have a release date for the Pixel Remasters of any of the six Final Fantasy games slated to receive them, but the fact that Square Enix is pulling both Final Fantasy III and Final Fantasy IV on July 27th could be an indication that they’re coming up. We’ll let you know when we hear more on that front, so stay tuned.