Final Fantasy I to VI are getting a Pixel Remaster series

Square Enix just announced what may be a controversial new “spinoff” in the Final Fantasy franchise. But while Stranger Paradise Final Fantasy Origin still has to earn fans, there is little argument that the first six installments in the series don’t need to prove themselves. They do, however, probably need a little brush up in terms of graphics, or at least that’s what Square Enix seems to be saying in announcing the rather mysterious Pixel Remaster series for Final Fantasy 1 through 6.

Don’t worry if you’re not a fan of 3D remasters of 2D games as this doesn’t seem to be that kind of remaster. In fact, Square Enix isn’t saying much at all other than what the name obviously implies. Or in the words of its tweet, the first six original games are getting a pixel-perfect makeover.

The first six original Final Fantasy games are pretty much considered the classic Golden Age of the franchise. These were the games Final Fantasy became a PlayStation exclusive and before the franchise jumped on the 3D bandwagon. These were also the games that laid the foundations for many of the core mechanics and systems that almost all Final Fantasy games have had throughout the decades, from the summons to the job classes to the franchise’s iconic Chocobos.

It is definitely curious what this Pixel Remaster will really bring to the classic Final Fantasy experience. We’ll have to wait for Square Enix to reveal those details at a later date but, at least for now, all we know is that it will be coming to Steam and mobile platforms only. And to be clear, each Pixel Remaster title will be sold separately, not as a bundle that the “Series” might suggest.

Perhaps the most important question is what this remaster means for those who already own copies of the games on those platforms. These classic pieces of gaming history are by no means cheap and it would be very disappointing but not out of character for Square Enix to offer these as separate titles you’ll have to buy.