The Most Bizarre Gaming Handhelds Of All Time

If you were a kid in the '90s, odds are good that you either owned a Game Boy or wished that you did. It was undeniably the toy du jour among video game fans for years and its success ushered in the age of the handheld gaming console, which is still going strong today.

Nintendo carved an enduring space for themselves in the handheld market — the Game Boy was the best-selling handheld of all time for twenty-one years, from its release in 1989 until 2010 when it was dethroned by the Nintendo DS (via Destructoid) — but others haven't been so lucky. Scores of handheld gaming devices have been manufactured and released over the last several decades, many of which predate the release of the Game Boy, most of which you've probably never heard of.

Along the way, some game companies wandered off the beaten path and created some handheld gaming machines which are as cool as they are weird.