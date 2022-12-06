Why The Nokia N-Gage Was A Complete Failure

The Nokia N-Gage was among the first gaming phones ever made, featuring promising hardware that would've been revolutionary ... until it became a total failure, that is. In 2003, the Finnish telecommunications company bet big on taking both the cellphone and budding gaming industries by storm. Its secret weapon came in the form of the Nokia N-Gage phone — a cellphone and portable handheld gaming device hybrid aiming to oust Nintendo's fan-favorite Game Boy Advance. Of course, phones with gimmicky hardware tend to flop big time — something Amazon learned the hard way with its Fire phone.

However, Nokia had a lot of faith in its product, all while expending a lot of resources in the process (via Wired). This included allocating a multi-million dollar budget solely on its marketing, signing deals with various game publishers, and even branching out beyond cellphone shops and into gaming retailers. Despite critics already lambasting the N-Gage prior to its release, Nokia still pushed to sell its first gaming phone for about $300, with games going for $30 apiece. It might sound like Nokia was biting off more than it could chew by releasing a product over $100 more expensive than its competitor's Game Boy Advance. But the N-Gage price is just one reason why it seemed to be doomed from the start; the bigger issue revolved around the device itself. Let's just say, opting for a simulated Nokia N-Gage experience might be the better option than using the real thing.