12 Old Tech Devices That Are Popular Collectibles In 2023

Remember way back in 1985 when Coca-Cola decided what it really needed to dominate the soft drink market was to revamp its classic recipe? The resulting soda, colloquially called New Coke, was an almost immediate disaster. Nobody liked it, and consumers instantly demanded a return to the old formula. It's a case study in corporate failure and the perfect example of humanity's desire for the familiar.

See, part of the problem was the taste, but the bigger issue was the change to the status quo. While it's human nature to wonder if we might be happier with something new, on a long enough timescale, we're doomed to start longing for whatever we had before. It's that same mentality that keeps gaming rooms filled with vintage consoles. It's the reason CDs are still produced, even though you don't know anyone who has bought one in the last five years.

People are nothing if not nostalgic. The moment a once-popular technology becomes antiquated is the same moment it becomes a collector's item for those hoping to regain some small part of the past, rose-colored as it may be.