4 Forgotten PSP Features That Are Pure Nostalgia

During the seventh generation of video game consoles in the early-to-mid 2000s, Sony's PlayStation 3 was waging war against the stalwart Xbox 360 and the money-printing Nintendo Wii. However, this was a war with multiple fronts: On the other side of the battlefield was a one-on-one between the PlayStation Portable, better known as the PSP, and Nintendo's other crown jewel, the Nintendo DS.

Although the PSP ultimately lost to the DS in terms of sales, it put up one heck of a fight. It had some excellent games in its library, of course, but what the PSP really had that the DS didn't was wider multimedia functionality and expanded features. To put it another way, the DS played games (and it was very good at that), but the PSP could play games, music, movies, comics, and more. It was an entire multimedia suite in one sleek, oblong package. Even if it didn't take the gold medal, it put on quite a show of its own. Here are some of the PSP's features that will take fans back to a simpler time, before every console had to provide these things.