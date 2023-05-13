Web Browsing On The Nintendo DS: Why It Flopped

In 2006, the Opera Software Company, developer of the Opera web browser, announced that it would be developing a standalone version of its browser for use on the Nintendo DS and DS Lite handhelds with Nintendo's blessing. In the summer of that year, the browser was released in Japan, followed by releases in the EU, Australia, and North America, in that order.

The DS Browser was released as a dual-cartridge system; one regular DS cartridge in the system's primary slot, and an expansion pack slotted into the Game Boy Advance cartridge slot. With both cartridges slotted, the DS could then connect to the internet at large through a Wi-Fi hotspot, though it could only connect to a WEP network or a network with no password protection. WPA-encrypted networks were not supported at all.

Once you were online, you could browse the 'net as you normally would. You could display a single page on both of the DS' screens, use just one of the screens, zoom in with the stylus, and more. If you wanted to type something, you could use a digital keyboard on the touchscreen, or draw the letters and words you wanted to write with the stylus.