The New Sony Walkman Costs More Than You Think - Here's Why

Given its $900 price tag, it is no surprise that the NW-ZX707 is quite the looker; it is the same size as a modern-day compact smartphone and boasts a 5-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. The device runs Android 12 and also gets 64 GB of onboard storage. At 8 ounces, the NW-ZX707 is also heavier than your average smartphone. Once you savor the chic looks of this Walkman, it's time to turn your attention to its hardware, which is targeted at audiophiles.

Sony justifies the outrageous price tag of the NW-ZX707 by using high-end components. Things start with the large, solid high-polymer capacitor that acts as a battery assist for the amplifier block. Besides offering low resistance and large capacitance, it also aids in the product's ability to output clear signals, according to Sony. Meanwhile, all of the bypass capacitors on the NW-ZX707 are also of the FT CAP3 type, which is a Sony parlance for high polymer capacitors. To supply the optimum balanced output signal from the digital amp, the NW-ZX707 uses a larger 8 mm coil for the lowpass (LC) filter.

In addition to these features, the Walkman uses low resistance Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC) for the internal headphone connector. The device also uses two compact low-phase noise crystal oscillators that aid in excellent instrumental separation and open sound reproduction. Sony has judiciously used gold across the internals of the NW-ZX707, including its solder and reflow solder elements, to further improve sound localization. The PCB of the NW-ZX707 has been designed to keep digital interference to the minimum by separating the audio black from the digital block.