The Most Iconic BlackBerry Phones Of All Time

Depending on when exactly you were born, the term "BlackBerry" might conjure up images of pagers, or maybe the classic BlackBerry designed for business professionals, with a screen on the top half and a full QWERTY keyboard on the bottom. For a lucky few, BlackBerry models with a full touchscreen might be the ones you're most familiar with. Regardless of which iconic BlackBerry style defined your generation, BlackBerry phones made an impression on the public that'll last for decades.

The company that developed BlackBerry phones used to be known as Research in Motion, more commonly referred to as RIM, and was founded in 1984. Under the RIM name, it created the BlackBerry brand of pagers, smartphones, and tablets. As the BlackBerry name grew in popularity, the company opted to replace its title in 2013, switching from Research in Motion to BlackBerry.

However, just two years later, the company released its last phone fully developed by BlackBerry Limited — the BlackBerry Priv. TCL, a Chinese company, continued developing and releasing smartphones under the BlackBerry name, but gave up the license in 2020, transferring to OnwardMobility next. Then, BlackBerry Limited announced that all BlackBerry 10 and BlackBerry OS device legacy services would stop operating after January 4, 2022, rendering them pretty useless.

Even though many of these iconic BlackBerry devices can't be used today, it's still pretty awesome to look through the history and evolution of BlackBerry phones, from the Quark 6230 in 2003 to the Priv in 2015.