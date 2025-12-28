The Cheap, Yet High-Quality Digital Camera We'd Actually Recommend
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The advent of affordable smartphones means that nearly everyone on earth now has a camera in their pocket, and you can even get some of the best phone cameras starting at $599. However, they still cannot beat a dedicated mirrorless or DSLR camera, which is why I still prefer them over smartphones. So, if you're looking to level up your photography and want an affordable camera to practice your skills, I recommend getting the Canon EOS Rebel SL3 digital SLR camera. It's also known as the Canon EOS 250D in the U.K., the EOS 200D Mark II in Australia, and the EOS Kiss X10 in Japan, with my camera sporting Australian branding. But despite the different names, they're practically the same model so you're getting the same camera across the world.
While this camera isn't exactly the cheapest you can get today, it's still within the realm of budget-friendly cameras as you can get it for $599 on Amazon with a Canon EF-S 18-55mm kit lens. This is about $100 more than the most affordable options available, but you're getting a lot of features for the extra that you pay. First off, the SL3 is one of the lightest SLRs available on the market, with the camera body and battery weighing less than a pound. The mirrorless Canon EOS R100 weighs less, but this DSLR has other features that make it the better option.
This includes an articulating touchscreen LCD, which makes it easier to shoot photos at awkward angles and to change the autofocus point with a tap on the display. And even though it uses the older EF/EF-S lens mount, the company continues to manufacture them despite discontinuing some models. Besides, you can still buy high-quality EF/EF-S lenses in the used market as long as you know what to look for.
Newer doesn't mean better
Canon launched the camera I recommend in 2019, which means that it has already been over six years since it came out. On the other hand, the mirrorless R100 arrived in 2023, making it relatively newer. However, that does not mean that it's a better camera over the SL3. I've used both cameras, and I found that the SL3 offers a much better control layout and ergonomics. This is especially true with the placement of the Av and ISO buttons, which allows me to change my settings without looking at the screen.
Aside from that, the two cameras feature that same 24-megapixel quality and DIGIC 8 image processor, so you should not see any difference between their outputs. The older camera actually has a higher sensitivity, capable of reaching up to ISO 51200 versus the R100's ISO 12800 limit. The only downside that I see with the SL3 is that it's equipped with a micro-USB port, which might make it harder to find a cable if you want to use its USB port.
Do you really need a new camera?
If you already have an existing camera from the last ten years that still works and you're considering upgrading to a newer one because you're dissatisfied with the quality of the photos that it takes, I would suggest not buying a new camera. In fact, I had the same thought when I bought my Canon EOS Rebel SL3 camera, as the images I shot on it came out too soft. But since I didn't have the cash for a new unit, I decided to buy one of the cheap lenses every new photographer needs and another affordable prime lens.
When I replaced the stock lens that came with camera with the Canon EF-S 24mm and Canon EF 40mm, I was pleasantly surprised to find that my output became noticeably sharper. That's because their fixed focal lengths made for simpler construction, reducing distortions and imperfections in the glass. Aside from this, they have a larger aperture (f/2.8) versus the standard 18-55mm lens (f/3.5-5.6), allowing me to use a faster shutter speed without resulting in a dark scene.
So, before upgrading your camera, consider getting a cheap prime lens for it. Aside from its improved sharpness, larger aperture, and lighter weight, it will also force you to be more creative, helping you improve your skill and creativity when taking photos. And if you're buying a new camera to level up your art, consider getting this body only option from Newegg. It will save you $100 from the regular price which you can then put towards buying a cheap prime lens to add to your gear.