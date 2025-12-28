The Cheap, Yet High-Quality Digital Camera We'd Actually Recommend

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The advent of affordable smartphones means that nearly everyone on earth now has a camera in their pocket, and you can even get some of the best phone cameras starting at $599. However, they still cannot beat a dedicated mirrorless or DSLR camera, which is why I still prefer them over smartphones. So, if you're looking to level up your photography and want an affordable camera to practice your skills, I recommend getting the Canon EOS Rebel SL3 digital SLR camera. It's also known as the Canon EOS 250D in the U.K., the EOS 200D Mark II in Australia, and the EOS Kiss X10 in Japan, with my camera sporting Australian branding. But despite the different names, they're practically the same model so you're getting the same camera across the world.

While this camera isn't exactly the cheapest you can get today, it's still within the realm of budget-friendly cameras as you can get it for $599 on Amazon with a Canon EF-S 18-55mm kit lens. This is about $100 more than the most affordable options available, but you're getting a lot of features for the extra that you pay. First off, the SL3 is one of the lightest SLRs available on the market, with the camera body and battery weighing less than a pound. The mirrorless Canon EOS R100 weighs less, but this DSLR has other features that make it the better option.

This includes an articulating touchscreen LCD, which makes it easier to shoot photos at awkward angles and to change the autofocus point with a tap on the display. And even though it uses the older EF/EF-S lens mount, the company continues to manufacture them despite discontinuing some models. Besides, you can still buy high-quality EF/EF-S lenses in the used market as long as you know what to look for.