3 Cheap Prime Lenses To Add To Your Camera Gear

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The phones in our pockets may have gotten impressively versatile at capturing life's moments as they happen, but there are still reasons to pick a DSLR over a smartphone camera. You get a larger physical sensor that directly contributes to sharper and more detailed images. Digital cameras also let you go full manual mode to adjust for the perfect shot, no matter the scene's condition. The biggest reason to grab a digital camera, however, is the added convenience and flexibility of swapping lenses.

Most listings often pack in one or two "kit" lenses, and these are great starting points for anyone getting into photography or videography. These lenses offer the benefit of changing the focal length, which yields noticeably different compositions — but they often trade specialization for versatility. On the other hand, you have lenses that have a fixed focal length — and these are dubbed as prime lenses.

As someone who takes great delight in product photography and videography, I've played around with a variety of camera lenses — and while the sky's the limit if you have no budget restrictions whatsoever, shopping in the affordable segment is what's always challenging. Fortunately, you don't need to shell out a lot of money to get a reliable prime lens for your camera. With experience as both a photographer and videographer over the years, here are three budget-friendly prime lenses that I can wholeheartedly recommend to those looking to expand their camera gear.