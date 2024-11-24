What Are Prime Lenses, And Why Are They So Popular With Pro Photographers?

Most photographers will start out with zoom lenses, but the more serious you get about the hobby, the more likely you are to seek out solutions to specific scenarios, which is where prime lenses come in. A prime lens is essentially a lens which doesn't zoom. It has a fixed focal length, and you can identify a prime lens by the fact that it will only have one listed focal range.

For example, a zoom lens might be labeled as 24-70 millimeters, while a prime lens will only be a 24-millimeter, a 70-millimeter, or some other individual number. This individuality is what defines prime lenses; where zoom lenses are do-it-all jacks-of-all-trades, prime lenses are specialized tools with highly specialized purposes in mind.

As a professional photographer, I use prime lenses every day, and they are essential to my work. For me, it's chiefly prime macro lenses that do the heavy lifting in my work as a pro-photographer, capturing various products (often other cameras and lenses) in exquisite detail.

As much as I appreciate the useful range of zoom lenses, which play a vital role in my work as well, prime lenses often deliver the most eye-catching results.

