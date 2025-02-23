Why I Still Prefer My DSLR Camera Over Smartphone Options

Automatic exposure controls on camera phones make it super convenient to capture snapshots.They help you get the best possible image by ensuring that your scene is evenly lit and your subject is highlighted well. However, if you're trying to get a more dramatic feel by altering the exposure or you want to use long-exposure techniques to create light trails, you need partial or complete manual control of your camera.

Unfortunately, this is not possible with the iPhone's built-in camera app, meaning you need to download a third-party camera to achieve the effects you want. Many Android phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, have some manual control in the stock camera app, but they're still missing aperture control.

This is unlike DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, where every control you need is at your fingertips. Let's take a look at the Canon EOS 200D Mk II, for example. On this camera, shutter speed setting is controlled by your index finger using the main dial, while you can change the aperture by pressing the Av button with your thumb while rolling the main dial. You can also adjust the ISO with a press of a button and a roll of a dial. These controls make it easy and intuitive to operate the camera, allowing you to optimize exposure settings without taking your eye off the subject.

