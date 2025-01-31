5 Of The Best DSLR Cameras That Won't Break The Bank

Mirrorless cameras are getting more popular every year, with some camera brands even ceasing development of digital SLR cameras. However, it seems that there's still a market for DSLRs, especially because of the affordability and wide range of lenses designed for them.

You can use DSLR lenses on mirrorless cameras so you don't have to spend as much when looking for the best lenses, but you usually have to find an adapter that's compatible with your lens and camera setup to use them. Aside from that, DSLRs use an optical viewfinder, whereas mirrorless cameras use electronic viewfinders or EVFs. While EVF quality has greatly increased since it was first introduced, you still cannot defeat the accuracy of actually seeing the scene you're photographing through a pentaprism or pentamirror.

DSLRs also usually prioritize ergonomics over compactness, so they feel better to hold in your hand compared to a few mirrorless cameras. Some manufacturers simulate the shape of a DSLR on mirrorless camera lineups, showing that it's still a great form factor. So, if you're looking to get a new DSLR camera, these are some of the best ones you can get that are quite affordable. Note that the cameras in our list are mostly from Canon and Nikon, as they're the only ones left that sell brand new units.

I picked these DSLRs based on my experience with both camera brands and pricing. If you want to know more, you can check out the last slide where I share my explanation for why I picked these cameras.