5 Of The Best DSLR Cameras That Won't Break The Bank
Mirrorless cameras are getting more popular every year, with some camera brands even ceasing development of digital SLR cameras. However, it seems that there's still a market for DSLRs, especially because of the affordability and wide range of lenses designed for them.
You can use DSLR lenses on mirrorless cameras so you don't have to spend as much when looking for the best lenses, but you usually have to find an adapter that's compatible with your lens and camera setup to use them. Aside from that, DSLRs use an optical viewfinder, whereas mirrorless cameras use electronic viewfinders or EVFs. While EVF quality has greatly increased since it was first introduced, you still cannot defeat the accuracy of actually seeing the scene you're photographing through a pentaprism or pentamirror.
DSLRs also usually prioritize ergonomics over compactness, so they feel better to hold in your hand compared to a few mirrorless cameras. Some manufacturers simulate the shape of a DSLR on mirrorless camera lineups, showing that it's still a great form factor. So, if you're looking to get a new DSLR camera, these are some of the best ones you can get that are quite affordable. Note that the cameras in our list are mostly from Canon and Nikon, as they're the only ones left that sell brand new units.
I picked these DSLRs based on my experience with both camera brands and pricing. If you want to know more, you can check out the last slide where I share my explanation for why I picked these cameras.
Canon EOS Rebel T7
The Canon EOS Rebel T7 is the cheapest DSLR you can buy at the time of writing on Amazon, being priced at just $479. It even comes with an 18-55mm kit lens that's good enough for most day-to-day snapshots. This camera is also known as the Canon EOS Rebel 2000D in other territories and is Canon's entry-level offering for DSLRs. But don't be fooled by its cheap price as it comes with a lot of useful features.
This camera uses a 24.1-megapixel sensor, which some may say is outclassed by the 50-megapixel and up sensors found in some smartphone cameras. However, the Rebel T7 has the advantage in sensor size. Although it only uses a cropped sensor, meaning it's smaller than the full-frame sensors found in professional cameras, it's still many times larger than the one that you find on your phone. This allows it to deliver better image quality, especially in low-light situations.
Aside from that, it can connect wirelessly to your smartphone and other devices via Wi-Fi, making it easy to move the images you take for editing and sharing. It can also record video, but I wouldn't recommend it because its fixed LCD screen will make it hard to see what you're shooting. Nevertheless, if all you need is a basic camera that will help you get started on your photography journey, the Canon EOS Rebel T7 is an excellent choice.
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
The shape of most DSLRs make them quite easy to hold, but they're still quite heavy compared to your smartphone. If you still want the experience of shooting with a camera like what many professionals use without having to worry about carrying heavy gear, consider the Canon EOS Rebel SL3. This is the lightest camera in our list today, coming in at just 449 grams, and it's also available in either black or white if you care about style.
This camera starts at $749 for the body and an 18-55mm kit lens, making it quite the jump from the Rebel T7. However, it does deliver a slightly better image quality and faster processing since it uses the much newer DIGIC 8 chip (compared to the DIGIC 4+ that the Rebel T7 uses). It can also hit ISO 25600, with its higher ISO affecting your photos by allowing you to shoot in much darker environments while still retaining a relatively high shutter speed.
It can also shoot faster, allowing you to take continuous shots as fast as five frames per second, which is two more than the cheaper Canon camera. And for those who are looking to create videos, the Rebel SL3 can now shoot in 4K @ 25p, while also coming with an articulating screen to make it easier to do so.
Nikon D7500
Nikon made the news last year after it bought RED, one of the more popular camera brands for cinematographers. However, it's been a while since it last released an affordable new DSLR, with the entry-level Nikon D3500 no longer available. Instead, we have the mid-range Nikon D7500, which had a launch price of $1,749. It's available on Amazon at the time of writing for $896.95. This is a massive discount, especially given that it also comes with an 18-140mm lens and is a brand-new camera.
Although the D7500 only uses a 21-megapixel sensor, it has in-body digital image stabilization, allowing you to shoot with lower shutter speeds while avoiding camera shake. Aside from that, it has 51 different focus points, allowing you to fine-tune the camera's focusing system so you can place it where you exactly need it. It also has faster maximum shutter speed of 1/8000, making it an ideal camera for action and sports photography.
Since the D7500 is designed for professional use, the camera body is weather sealed, meaning it can resist light rain so you can shoot freely even if the weather isn't perfect. However, note that you need to pair this with weather sealed lenses, too, to ensure water integrity. The only downside with this camera option is that it weighs substantially more at 720 grams, but at these prices, the Nikon D7500 is already a steal.
Canon EOS Rebel T8i
The Canon EOS Rebel T8i is Canon's most premium entry-level offering. It's also the newest in this list, which is likely why it still sells for $899 — it's launch price way back in 2020. The Rebel T8i retains the cheaper Rebel SL3's 24-megapixel sensor and DIGIC 8 processor; however, it does gets 45 focus points (versus nine for the latter) and a faster 7.5 frames per second continuous shooting speed.
This makes it the better option if you want to ensure that you never miss a shot, especially if you're into fast-paced photography. The camera's slightly larger size than the SL3 also lends to better handling and ergonomics, which is crucial for helping you focus on what you're shooting.
Aside from that, these cameras are virtually the same, so you're not missing out on much by saving $150 and choosing the Rebel SL3. However, if you're a Canon fan, love shooting sports and action, and don't want to spend over $1,000 on a new camera, then this is the one for you.
Canon EOS 90D
The Canon EOS 90D is Canon's mid-range answer to the Nikon D7500, and although it's more expensive than the latter at $1,399, it delivers a few benefits, especially if you're already a Canon user wanting to upgrade to a more advanced camera. The 90D has more heft compared to the entry-level cameras in our list because of its aluminum alloy body, making it far more resistant to damage. It also has a much higher pixel count with its 33-megapixel sensor, meaning you can print much larger pictures without worrying about falling image quality.
This camera is aimed at professionals, with the camera capable of a maximum mechanical shutter speed of 1/8000. However, you can go up to 1/16000 if you choose an electronic shutter, allowing you to completely freeze action and capture fast objects like F1 cars. It also has quick 11 fps continuous shutter, ensuring you won't miss a thing — a crucial ability whether you're capturing a professional competition or your child's first ball game in the local park.
Professional reviewers have also discovered that the 90D excels most when being used in live view mode. This makes it ideal for those looking for a great video camera and for those who prefer shooting with an LCD screen. The only downside is that this is the most expensive camera in our list, but its included 18-135mm lens more than makes up for the price difference with the Rebel T8i. This lens gives you more zoom range than the 18-55mm lens included with the cheaper camera, making the Canon EOS 90D more flexible out of the box.
Why I picked these cameras
I chose these cameras because of my experience working with both Canon and Nikon. I've owned several Canon cameras since 2006, and currently use the Canon EOS Rebel SL3, paired with a Canon EF-S 24mm and Canon EF 40mm lens for work and leisure. I have also used Nikon cameras from my colleagues in the past, having been working as a professional photographer since 2012, and I saw the great image quality that this camera brand delivers.
I listed the cameras above from the cheapest to the most expensive and ensured that there are several price options. That way, there is a representative for every budget level, whether you want to spend less than $500 or you're willing to splurge over $1,000 on a camera.
However, I still recommend getting the cheapest camera that would fit your needs and then investing the rest of your money in a couple of good lenses — check out our list of essential camera lenses every photographer should own if you want to know what's the right lens to go along with your camera purchase.