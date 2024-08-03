How Does Your Camera's ISO Affect Your Photos (And What Do The Letters Stand For)?

For those of us who mostly approach photography from a point-and-shoot angle, most of the more intricate functions like ISO and shutter speeds tend to get ignored. Especially when using the default iPhone Camera app, which doesn't include any ISO controls. When getting into more complex photography, though, it's a basic setting you really need to know. But what even is "ISO" exactly?

The numbers used to determine ISO values — 50, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1600, 3200, 6400, 12800, and 25600 – were originally established by the International Organization for Standardization, hence the abbreviated letters. Since the 1940s, the organization has mulled over and recommended a variety of standards from health and safety to, of course, photography. Somewhat confusingly, adjusting these values on a film camera requires using a knob that's usually labelled "ASA" (short for American Standards Association), but despite the drastic difference in naming conventions ASA and ISO are the same thing.

More specifically, a camera's ISO refers to how sensitive the film or digital sensor is to light, depending on what kind of camera you're using. Basically, the higher the value, the less light you need for your photos to turn out. Though using the ISO feature in practice is a touch more complicated than simply turning it up or down based on ambient illumination. Moreso when using film.