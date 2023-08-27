ISO In Photography Explained: An Easy Guide (With Tips)

Shooting pictures on your phone is pretty easy, and you end up with a decent enough photo to post on social media or send to friends and family (most of the time). Shooting with a DSLR or mirrorless camera is another beast entirely.

The myriad of different settings and features can give you a headache. While settings like shutter speed are relatively straightforward to explain in theory, there are others that aren't as clear-cut, but no less important. One such feature is ISO, and choosing the right ISO for your shot can make or break a photo.

According to Adobe, ISO is one of the three main settings for ensuring a photo comes out how you want it to. The other two are the aforementioned shutter speed and the lens' aperture. The name itself comes from the days where film was king. Different types of film possessed its own sensitivity to light, and the International Organization for Standardization measured the sensitivity of each type of film and gave it a corresponding number.

Today, in digital cameras, the ISO setting refers to the camera sensor's sensitivity to light. Lower ISO numbers mean less sensitivity to light, higher numbers mean it's more sensitive. A basic consumer DSLR camera like the Nikon D5600 has an ISO range of 100 to 25,600. Adjusting your camera's ISO setting varies between devices, but most DSLR cameras will either have a dedicated ISO button, or a quick menu where it can be adjusted manually.