How To Turn Your iPhone Into A Hands-Free Camera

The iPhone has several built-in time-saving features that you may not know about that could help you in a pinch, including ones that let you easily accomplish common tasks like looking stuff up online or even rare ones like getting in touch with emergency services when you need first responder assistance.

There are also highly useful accessibility options that can be enabled on an iPhone so that users with varying levels of visual, hearing, and motor impairments can use the gadget comfortably and with ease. One such feature is Voice Control, which lets you speak out iPhone commands without having to physically handle the device.

If you want to take a photo with your iPhone without having to click the shutter button or even touch the device, you can do so by setting up Voice Control. Once you have the feature enabled, you can ask your iPhone to accomplish the task in several supported languages, including Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Spanish, and English.

Of course, you can always use the Camera Remote app on your Apple Watch to accomplish this task. But this guide is for everyone who doesn't have an Apple Watch.